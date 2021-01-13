Mizzou in Review: Secondary's youth movement kicked off in 2020

At safety, Bledsoe proved to be the team’s iron man, playing free safety in the base package, a job that put him in deep coverage against certain formations or as a slot cornerback in other coverages against spread looks. As a 6-foot-3, 200-pound safety, Bledsoe was asked to cover smaller, faster receivers in the middle of the field, and while he gave up his share of completions, he also made more plays on the ball than any other defender on the team.

Among MU’s three regular safeties Bledsoe found himself in 1-on-1 coverage situations more than the rest and finished the year with the best coverage grade (66.3) of the three. Opponents targeted Bledsoe 48 times — second-most on the team — for 485 passing yards, the most allowed by any MU defender this season, and four touchdowns, the second-most allowed. He also led the team with six pass breakups, including two of the biggest stops of the year, the game-winning knock-down in the end zone against LSU and the strip in the final seconds against Kentucky. He also notched his first career interception in the season's final game.