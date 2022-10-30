 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou is a slight underdog next weekend against Kentucky

Missouri South Carolina Football

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III celebrates after making a catch for a first down in the first half of a game against South Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. 

 Artie Walker Jr., Associated Press

Missouri is coming off a victory Saturday at South Carolina and Kentucky suffered a blowout loss to Tennessee, but the Wildcats were installed as a small favorite for their meeting next weekend with the Tigers in Columbia, Mo.

The pointspreads for the coming week's college football games were posted Sunday at the three legal sportsbooks in the St. Louis area. Kentucky was a two-point favorite late in the afternoon at Argosy (Alton) and DraftKings (East St. Louis). FanDuel (Collinsville) had the number at 2½.

The over/under (combined number of points scored in the game by both teams) ranged from 42½ at FanDuel to 43 at Argosy and 43½ at DraftKings.

The most favorable money line (picking the winner without the pointspread being involved) for those wanting to back Mizzou was +116 at FanDuel. (A successful $100 bet on MU would return a profit of $116). The most advantageous number for Kentucky was -129 at Argosy ($129 must be risked to try to make $100 profit).

The game is set to kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday and be televised on SEC Network.

