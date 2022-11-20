Mizzou is underdog against Arkansas in its key football regular-season finale

Missouri needs to beat Arkansas on Friday in the Tigers' regular-season finale in order to be eligible for a bowl game.

And the contest will have a major impact for some bettors, too. The preseason wagering line on the number of regular-season wins for MU was 5 or 5½, depending on the sportsbook. The Tigers sit at 5-6, so a lot will be on the line for those folks holding tickets.

Betting lines for this week's college football games were posted Sunday, and early in the evening Arkansas was favored by slightly more than a field goal at all three legal walk-in sportsbooks in the St. Louis area. The Razorbacks were a 4-point choice at Barstool (Argosy-Alton) and DraftKings (East St. Louis), with the line being 4½ at FanDuel (Collinsville).

The over/under (combined points scored in the game) stood at 56½ at all three shops.

The game, in Columbia, is set to begin at 2:30 p.m. and be televised nationally by CBS (KMOV, Channel 4 locally).

In the marquee college football matchup of the week, Ohio State was favored by 8 points over Michigan at Argosy, 8½ at the others. Those unbeaten teams meet at 11 a.m. Saturday (St. Louis time) in Columbus, Ohio. Fox (KTVI, Channel 2 locally) shows that showdown with a spots in the national playoffs on the line.

That over/under was 57½ at each of those books.