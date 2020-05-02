Mizzou-Kansas announce four-year football series, starting in 2025

The college football version of the Border War is back. For real this time.

A series months in the making is finally official: Missouri and Kansas will play four future football games alternating on their respective campuses. For weeks, MU had been waiting for KU to finalize the paperwork on the series, but it was KU that announced the agreement first on Saturday. The Tigers will host the rival Jayhawks in 2025 and 2031 and will play the other two games in Lawrence, Kan., in 2026 and 2032.

Here are the dates:

Sept 6, 2025 at Missouri

Sept 12, 2026 at Kansas

Sept 6, 2031 at Missouri

Sept 12, 2032 at Kansas

In 2026 and 2032 Mizzou already has road nonconference games scheduled at Illinois, giving the Tigers multiple border showdowns in the same season.

In 2025, Mizzou already had four nonconference games scheduled - against North Dakota, Miami-Ohio (road), Colorado (road) and Massachusetts - which means MU will have to maneuver its way out of one of those games to make room for Kansas. Mizzou is still working through its game contracts to clear room for the KU game.