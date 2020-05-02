Mizzou-Kansas announce four-year football series, starting in 2025

The college football version of the Border War is back. For real this time.
A series months in the making is finally official: Missouri and Kansas will play four future football games alternating on their respective campuses. For weeks, MU had been waiting for KU to finalize the paperwork on the series, but it was KU that announced the agreement first on Saturday. The Tigers will host the rival Jayhawks in 2025 and 2031 and will play the other two games in Lawrence, Kan., in 2026 and 2032.
Here are the dates:
Sept 6, 2025 at Missouri
Sept 12, 2026 at Kansas
Sept 6, 2031 at Missouri
Sept 12, 2032 at Kansas
In 2026 and 2032 Mizzou already has road nonconference games scheduled at Illinois, giving the Tigers multiple border showdowns in the same season.
In 2025, Mizzou already had four nonconference games scheduled - against North Dakota, Miami-Ohio (road), Colorado (road) and Massachusetts - which means MU will have to maneuver its way out of one of those games to make room for Kansas. Mizzou is still working through its game contracts to clear room for the KU game.
The MU-KU meeting in 2025 will mark the first for the two programs since 2011, Mizzou's final year in the Big 12 before leaving for the Southeastern Conference. The two schools have also revived their men's basketball series with a six-game series that starts next season in Kansas City.
“This agreement renews one of college football’s most historic rivalries and we believe Jayhawk fans will enjoy the competition,” Kansas athletics director Jeff Long said. “This will be a great experience for our students, student-athletes and fans to have the Border Showdown games on campus, and look forward to seeing that excitement at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.”
“This is a tremendous opportunity to reignite one of college football’s oldest rivalries,” Kansas coach Les Miles said. “Anytime you bring two football teams on the field with that history, I think it will excite our student-athletes and fans, and will certainly be a great battle on the field.”
