Mizzou-Kansas Border War basketball revival not happening this year

Missouri and Kansas will not revive the basketball Border War rivalry this year after all. The six-year series was supposed to tip off Dec. 12 at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, but Kansas officials did not want to play the game this year, citing scheduling concerns related to COVID-19, a source confirmed Tuesday. This year's game was a designated home game for Kansas in Kansas City.

For now, the schools have discussed moving this year's game back to the 2026-27 season. The Kansas City Star first reported Tuesday that this year's game will not happen.

A source indicated Mizzou officials were willing to play this year's game on a different date but the sides couldn't come to an agreement. The T-Mobile Center's capacity would have certainly been reduced for this year's game because of the coronavirus.

The rest of the scheduled series will remain intact, the source confirmed, with games rotating between the two college campuses, starting with the first meeting at KU's Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence in 2021-22, then at Mizzou Arena in 2022-23, back to KU in 2023-24 and again at Mizzou in 2024-25. The teams are scheduled to meet in Kansas City Dec. 13, 2025 with Mizzou as the home team. The final meeting will take place in 2026 with KU as the home team.