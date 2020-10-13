Mizzou-Kansas Border War basketball revival not happening this year

Missouri and Kansas will not revive the basketball Border War rivalry this year after all. The six-year series was supposed to tip off Dec. 12 at the T-Mobile Center in downtown Kansas City, but Kansas officials did not want to play the game this year, citing scheduling concerns related to COVID-19, a source confirmed Tuesday. This year's game was a designated home game for Kansas in Kansas City.
For now, the schools have discussed moving this year's game back to the 2026-27 season. The Kansas City Star first reported Tuesday that this year's game will not happen.
A source indicated Mizzou officials were willing to play this year's game on a different date but the sides couldn't come to an agreement. The T-Mobile Center's capacity would have certainly been reduced for this year's game because of the coronavirus.
The rest of the scheduled series will remain intact, the source confirmed, with games rotating between the two college campuses, starting with the first meeting at KU's Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence in 2021-22, then at Mizzou Arena in 2022-23, back to KU in 2023-24 and again at Mizzou in 2024-25. The teams are scheduled to meet in Kansas City Dec. 13, 2025 with Mizzou as the home team. The final meeting will take place in 2026 with KU as the home team.
The rest of Missouri's nonconference schedule is still up in the air, including the Braggin' Rights Game against Illinois in St. Louis, originally scheduled for late December. Big Ten school officials have been so consumed with adjusting football schedules, it's unclear when and how they'll restructure nonconference basketball games, a source said.
For Mizzou, Southeastern Conference games will start the weekend of Dec. 29-30, but the league has yet to announce schedules. The NCAA has announced a Nov. 25 start date for regular-season games. Missouri was scheduled to finally host Utah this season as the second game of a two-year series that first started three years ago, but the Pac-12 has suspended all athletics contests through the calendar year, making it impossible for Utah to play Mizzou this year before conference play would start in 2021.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.