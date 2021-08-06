Mizzou kicks off camp with 'blah day' of practice

COLUMBIA, Mo.— Preseason camp No. 2 for Eli Drinkwitz kicked off Friday morning and he wasn’t exactly pleased with the effort.

Media were allowed to watch the first eight periods of Friday’s practice. That’s about 45 minutes of action, which consisted mostly of non-contact position group drills.

For all the excitement and energy Drinkwitz generated this offseason, there wasn’t nearly enough on the field for his tastes.

“We got a lot of work to do,” he said after the two-hour practice. “I don't know that we need to crown anybody anything. Right now we're 5-5 football team with a lot of guys coming back. Unless we make a lot of improvements we’re a 5-5 football team. So we got a lot of work to do. I didn't really like the energy today. I don't know if they expected me to carry the day with the energy, but we didn't have it. We’ve got to improve. We’ve got to change the way … we’ve got to practice with more urgency. Today was kind of a blah day.”

He wasn’t done.