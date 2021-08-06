Mizzou kicks off camp with 'blah day' of practice

COLUMBIA, Mo.— Preseason camp No. 2 for Eli Drinkwitz kicked off Friday morning and he wasn’t exactly pleased with the effort.
Media were allowed to watch the first eight periods of Friday’s practice. That’s about 45 minutes of action, which consisted mostly of non-contact position group drills.
For all the excitement and energy Drinkwitz generated this offseason, there wasn’t nearly enough on the field for his tastes.
“We got a lot of work to do,” he said after the two-hour practice. “I don't know that we need to crown anybody anything. Right now we're 5-5 football team with a lot of guys coming back. Unless we make a lot of improvements we’re a 5-5 football team. So we got a lot of work to do. I didn't really like the energy today. I don't know if they expected me to carry the day with the energy, but we didn't have it. We’ve got to improve. We’ve got to change the way … we’ve got to practice with more urgency. Today was kind of a blah day.”
He wasn’t done.
“They’ve got to bring it. Energy is the key to our success,” he said. “They’ve got to come out here with enthusiasm and play football. These are the best days of your life, getting to play football at the University of Missouri. You’ve got University of Missouri across your chest. You get to represent your name on the back and make NIL off of it. If you can't get excited about that, something's wrong. So we got to be much better. I don't know if we've been reading Twitter or excited about something, but we’ve got to bring our own energy. And we didn't do that today.”
And he still wasn’t done. Who does that message have to come from?
“Everyone, me, coaches, managers, support staff, players, the whole thing,” he said. “We didn't bring our best stuff. You can't waste days, You cannot waste days. They're not pushing back the season like we only got a few practices left. I think we're down to (24). . … We can't waste opportunities.”
“Everybody's got a chance to embrace their role and define their role,” he said. “You know, there's paper, which has depth charts written, and then there's performance. Performance dictates who gets to play. We don't play favorites. We don't play stars. We don't play seniors. We play the best 11 players give us a chance to win versus Central Michigan. And everybody's got an equal opportunity to establish that. And that's what we're working to do.”
A few roster updates, notes and quotes …
• Asked about the team’s COVID vaccination rate, Drinkwitz indicated the Tigers had not yet reached the pivotal 85% threshold. “We don't hope around here, man. We expect,” he said. “We'll be there.”
• Linebacker Blaze Alldredge has already made a strong impression on the coaching staff, so much that he earned his jersey number before his first official practice. The graduate transfer from Rice will wear No. 25, which has been a linebacker tradition at Mizzou for more than a decade since the passing of Aaron O’Neal in 2005. Jamal Brooks had worn 25 for the last four years but transferred to South Alabama this offseason. MU’s other newcomers wore blank jerseys Friday.
• Linebacker Cameron Wilkins is no longer with the team and has entered the transfer portal. Wilkins started a few games as a true freshman in 2019 but missed most of last year with an injury.
• No public depth charts for camp, but an educated guess at the first-team offensive line, from left tackle to right tackle, would look like Zeke Powell, Luke Griffin, Mike Maietti, Case Cook and Hyrin White. Connor Wood and Javon Foster will be in the mix at tackle along with Xavier Delgado and EJ Ndoma Ogar making a push at left guard.
• A year ago the Tigers opened camp with Shawn Robinson taking the first-team snaps at quarterback. Now, Connor Bazelak is entrenched as the returning starter. So far, so good from No. 8.
“We just want him to be a smart, disciplined decision-maker,” Drinkwitz said. “Smart, not conservative. When the play’s there, make it. When it's not there, take your check down. I think he did a nice job today in the pocket, didn't force anything, put some throws where he needed to. There was some growth there. It’s just day one … and we only had like, I think 20 team reps today. So there wasn’t a lot of opportunities.”
• Former Tigers coach Gary Pinkel used to say football is the greatest team sport in the world because in no other can you have players with such different body sizes work together on the field at the same time. Perfect example: rail thin walk-on freshman quarterback Tommy Lock, listed at 6-3 and 156 pounds, is teammates with gargantuan freshman tackle J’Marion Gooch, who stands 6-7 and weighs 370. Any old-school Mizzou fans remember defensive tackle Michael Gavins? That’s Gooch. (And, yes, Lock is related to former Tiger QB Drew Lock. He's his younger cousin.)
• Safety Martez Manuel didn’t make the All-SEC preseason team, but he certainly looks the part. MU is counting on him to become the leader of the secondary — if not the entire defense.
• Back at SEC media days, Drinkwitz was eager to talk about the SEC’s reported interest in Oklahoma and Texas. Now that they’ve officially been added as future members, his focus is elsewhere.
“I appreciate there's a lot of interest on that. That has nothing to do with what I'm trying to accomplish right now in what we're trying to do,” he said. “So that's a better conversation when they actually decide when they're going to join the league.”