Missouri has found another unheralded 7-footer for its frontcourt. This summer it was Axel Okongo. Now it's Jordan Wilmore, a 7-foot-2 2020 prospect who committed to the Tigers on Saturday during his official visit to MU's campus.
I am truly blessed to say that I am committed to the University of Missouri 🐯‼️‼️😤 pic.twitter.com/qKxNcT2gYy— 🔰Jordan Wilmore🔰 (@big_jordan20) September 29, 2019
Wilmore plays at The Skills Academy prep school in Georgia and has also spent time at Whitehaven High School in Memphis, Mt. Zion Christian Academy in North Carolina and DeMatha Catholic in Maryland.
Wilmore's recruiting profile at 247Sports.com and Rivals.com show he only has offers from Jacksonville State and Southern Utah, though he told the Memphis Commercial Appeal earlier this year he also held offers from Ole Miss and Tennessee.
In June, Mizzou landed 7-foot junior college transfer Axel Okongo, who joined the team in August and has one, possibly two years of eligibility. (MU is working with the NCAA to secure a second year for the Frenchman.)
Depending on how tall Wilmore officially measures, he could be the tallest player in Mizzou history. Only six players in team history have been listed at 7-feet tall. Wilmore is listed as 7-2 by some media outlets and 7-3 by others. At 7-2, he'd match former center Tom Dore as the tallest player for the Tigers, provided of course he sticks with his verbal commitment, signs with MU in November and joins the program next year.
For Mizzou, the most important recruiting decision of the year will happen Tuesday night. That's when five-star guard Caleb Love from CBC will decide between Mizzou and North Carolina. Love plans to make the announcement at 7 p.m.