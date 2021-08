Mizzou lands 2022 linebacker committed to Virginia Tech

The Missouri football team added to its 2022 recruiting class Saturday with a Power 5 flip, landing linebacker Xavier Simmons, who had been committed to Virginia Tech since June. Simmons, rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and a four-star prospect by 247Sports.com, gives the Tigers 13 commitments for the 2022 class.

Mizzou's class now ranks No. 25 nationally by Rivals.com and eighth in the Southeastern Conference. The class ranks No. 17 in average ranking per player (3.46) and fifth in the SEC. 247Sports.com ranks Mizzou's class No. 14 nationally and fifth in the SEC.

Simmons, from Greensboro, North Carolina, had committed to Virginia Tech on June 19. He also holds offers from Illinois, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Missouri 2022 commitments

Marquis Gracial, DL, St. Charles (St. Charles)

Sam Horn, QB, Suwanee, Georgia

Tavorus Jones, RB, El Paso, Texas

Jalen Marshall, DL, Overland Park, Kansas

Armand Membou, OL, Lee's Summit

Mekhi Miller, WR, Overland Park, Kansas