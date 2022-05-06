 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou lands 2023 pledge from junior college receiver

Mizzou readies for season at open practice

University of Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz runs an open practice on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Mizzou's Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri went to Kansas to land an Oklahoma native named Houston who once played at Nebraska. Confusing? 

Demariyon Houston, a former three-star high school prospect from Oklahoma City, has committed to Mizzou's 2023 recruiting class, he announced Friday. Houston, listed at 6-foot, 180 pounds, began his college career at Nebraska in 2019-20 but never appeared in a game for the Cornhuskers and last year transferred to Hutchinson, Kansas, Community College. Last season he caught 19 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns. 

As a high school prospect in Oklahoma City, Houston was rated the nation's No. 49 receiver prospect for the 2019 class by 247Sports.com. He initially committed to Texas then opened his recruitment and visited Nebraska and Minnesota before committing to the Huskers. He redshirted in 2019 and didn't see the field as a redshirt freshman in 2020.

Houston is Mizzou's third pledge for the 2023 class, along with Francis Howell tight end Brett Norfleet and Troy Buchanan defensive end Jahkai Lang.

