Mizzou lands another wide receiver commitment

Missouri continues to pick up wide receivers for new coach Eliah Drinkwitz's offense. On Friday, the Tigers landed a verbal commitment from Kris Abrams-Draine, a three-star wideout from Spanish Fort, Ala., who's been previously committed to two other SEC schools.

Abrams-Draine, listed at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, first committed to Louisiana State in March 2018, then dropped his pledge and committed to Ole Miss last June. He's since opened his recruitment and taken official visits to Nebraska and Missouri. He cancelled a visit planned for Florida State this weekend, he said in his commitment tweet. Last summer he announced a final five of Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida State, Oregon and West Virginia. He's rated the nation's No. 71 receiver prospect by Rivals.com.

Abrams-Draine moved from receiver to quarterback for his senior year and earned all-state honors while rushing for 1,745 yards and 19 touchdowns with 723 passing yards and nine TDs. He also returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

He led Spanish Fort to the Alabama Class 6A state title game but had to leave with a knee injury and later underwent surgery for a torn meniscus, which has sidelined him for basketball season, AL.com reported earlier this month.

He's the fourth high school recruit for the 2020 class to commit to MU for next week's national signing date and the sixth overall 2020 pledge in the last three weeks. He's MU's third recent receiver addition, along with Virginia Tech receiver Damon Hazelton Jr. and high school prospect Chance Luper. MU signed two more wideouts in December: J.J. Hester and Kirkwood's Jay Maclin.