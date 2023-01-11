Mizzou lands Australian punter Riley Williams via transfer portal

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri football team addressed a glaring need through the transfer portal, landing a commitment from Australian punter Riley Williams, one of the top punters at the FCS level this past season.

As a freshman at Towson University, Williams ranked fourth nationally with 44.7 yards per punt and earned second-team All-Colonial Athletic Association honors. The native of Victoria, Australia, booted two 60-yarders, had 16 50-yard punts and placed 13 of his 46 punts inside the opponent's 20-yard line. Williams came to Towson from Australian Catholic University, where he swam, played Australian Rules football and cricket.

The Tigers must replace both of their punters from the 2022 season. Senior Sean Koetting, also the team's kickoff specialist and holder, began the year as MU's punter but exhausted his eligibility. Walk-on Jack Stonehouse took over the job midway through the season but entered the transfer portal before Mizzou's bowl game and resurfaced at Syracuse. MU ranked ninth in the SEC in punting average at 41.6 yards per attempt.

Williams is Mizzou's fifth Division I transfer addition for 2023.

Former DBs find new homes

Two former Mizzou defensive backs committed to new programs. Safety Jalani Williams, a former four-star recruit from Parkway North, committed to Kent State. Williams was a spot starter for the Tigers but served mostly as a backup the last four years. Cornerback D.J. Jackson, who took over as a starter late in 2021 but played sparingly off the bench in 2022, committed to Texas State.

Here's where Mizzou's recent transfers have committed and/or signed since leaving MU:

Receiver Dominic Lovett, Georgia

Quarterback Tyler Macon, Alcorn State

Offensive tackle Hyrin White, SMU

Defensive end Travion Ford, Toledo

Linebacker Zach Lovett, Iowa State

Safety Jalani Williams, Kent State

Cornerback D.J. Jackson, Texas State