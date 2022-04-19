Mizzou lands Clemson guard, loses Yaya Keita to portal

MARYLAND HEIGHTS - One in, one out. That’s how the NCAA transfer portal worked for the Missouri basketball team on Tuesday. While new coach Dennis Gates landed a commitment from former Clemson point guard Nick Honor, the Tigers cleared a roster spot with the departure of forward Yaya Keita, who officially entered the portal with plans to transfer.

Keita, a 6-9 freshman who played at De Smet High, suffered a season-ending knee injury late in the year that sidelined him for the final 10 games. In 21 games off the bench he scored 26 points and pulled down 26 rebounds. He also missed his entire senior high school season with a torn knee ligament

Honor, a 5-10 senior from Orlando, began his college career at Fordham then played the last two seasons at Clemson, starting 35 games for the ACC program. In two years at Clemson he averaged 7.9 points and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 34.5% from 3-point range. He comes to Mizzou with two years of eligibility and should help fortify the point guard position along with the arrival of recently committed junior college transfer Sean East II.

Keita’s departure and Honor’s commitment puts the Tigers back at the maximum 13 scholarships for the 2022-23 season. Gates has secured commitments from seven transfers over the last month, five from Division I programs.

Appearing at Mizzou’s Come Home Tour event Tuesday at the St. Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights, Gates indicated the roster rebuild wasn’t complete.

“It's forever changing,” Gates said. “The college athletic transfer portal gives all student athletes the opportunity until May 1 to put their name into the portal. And as a coach, you're pretty much not settled in on a roster until that deadline. However, after the deadline student athletes are then put in a position where they have to sit out for a full year. So it's always a changing landscape and we kind of go with the calendar year. I am excited about the new guys that have decided to call Mizzou home. I'm excited about the staff that we've hired. It's been amazing, man. It's been amazing to put the pieces together.”

“The transfer portal is important not just from the standpoint of a coach but for student athletes,” he added. “It gives them an opportunity to revisit the recruiting process, reestablish their relationships but also reestablish their careers that may not have gotten off to a great start. Some look to go higher, some look to go lower, but ultimately is it gives the student athletes the freedom to explore and get re-recruited. And that's what we have to keep in mind at the forefront. As a coach you have to understand that you have to build your program accordingly. You have to re recruit your student athletes each and every day each and every week. And that's what we plan to do here at Mizzou.”

