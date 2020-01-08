You are the owner of this article.
Mizzou lands commitment from D-lineman Montra Edwards Jr.
Mizzou lands commitment from D-lineman Montra Edwards Jr.

For the second time in six months, three-star defensive lineman Montra Edwards Jr. has committed to Missouri's 2020 recruiting class.

Edwards, from Lexington, Miss., first gave the Tigers a pledge last August before backing off a few days later. Now, after the Tigers' head-coaching change, Edwards became the first recruit to commit to Mizzou for the second national signing day. He announced his pledge on Twitter.

Edwards, listed at 6-3, 290 pounds, is rated the nation's No. 35 defensive tackle and No. 18 player in Mississippi by Rivals.com. At one point or another during the recruiting process he held around 30 Division I scholarship offers. His online recruiting profiles state that he's also held offers from SEC schools Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee, along with traditional powers Florida State and Michigan. 

MU signed 10 high school recruits during December's early signing period and new coach Eliah Drinkwitz has said he plans to sign between seven and 10 recruits on the traditional signing date, Feb. 5, including a couple defensive linemen.

