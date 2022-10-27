Mizzou lands commitment from Texas defensive end Serigne Tounkara

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri added a future reinforcement along its defensive line Thursday, securing a verbal commitment from three-star defensive end Serigne Tounkara from the Houston area.
Tounkara, from League City, Texas and Clear Springs High School, visited Mizzou this past weekend and announced his pledge on social media.
109% COMMITTED 🐯🐯@MizzouFootball @CoachDrinkwitz @RivalsNick @Perroni247 #MIZ #AGTG pic.twitter.com/7XnKA1LVYe— Serigne Tounkara☪️ (@SerigneT97) October 27, 2022
He's rated the No. 64 defensive end in the 2023 class and also holds reprted offers from Ole Miss, Houston, Oregon State, TCU, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech and SMU, among others.
Tounkara, listed at 6-4, 240 pounds, gives Mizzou 13 commitments for the 2023 class. Recruits can sign national letters of intent starting Dec. 21.
Mizzou 2023 football commitments
Name, position, hometown/high school, Rivals.com ranking
People are also reading…
Blake Craig, kicker, Liberty/Liberty North, two stars
Nicholas DeLoach Jr., defensive back/receiver, Cahokia/Cahokia, three stars
Gabarri Johnson, quarterback, Tacoma, Washington/Lincoln, four stars
Marquis Johnson, wide receiver, Dickinson, Texas/Dickinson, three stars
Jahkai Lang, defensive end, Troy/Troy Buchanan, three stars
Brayshawn Littlejohn, linebacker, Gaffney, South Carolina/Gaffney, three stars
Joshua Manning, wide receiver, Lee’s Summit/Lee’s Summit, four stars
Shamar McNeil, defensive back, Plantation, Florida/American Heritage, three stars
Brett Norfleet, tight end, St. Charles/Francis Howell, three stars
Logan Reichert, offensive tackle, Raytown/Raytown, four stars
Jamal Roberts, running back, St. Louis/St. Mary’s, three stars
Phillip Roche, defensive back, Merrillville, Indiana/Merrillville, three stars
Serigne Tounkara, defensive end, League City, Texas/Clear Springs, three stars