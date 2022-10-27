 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou lands commitment from Texas defensive end Serigne Tounkara

Vanderbilt Commodores vs Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks up the scoreboard in the third quarter during an SEC football game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri added a future reinforcement along its defensive line Thursday, securing a verbal commitment from three-star defensive end Serigne Tounkara from the Houston area. 

Tounkara, from League City, Texas and Clear Springs High School, visited Mizzou this past weekend and announced his pledge on social media.

He's rated the No. 64 defensive end in the 2023 class and also holds reprted offers from Ole Miss, Houston, Oregon State, TCU, Louisiana, Louisiana Tech and SMU, among others.

Tounkara, listed at 6-4, 240 pounds, gives Mizzou 13 commitments for the 2023 class. Recruits can sign national letters of intent starting Dec. 21.

Mizzou 2023 football commitments 

Name, position, hometown/high school, Rivals.com ranking

Blake Craig, kicker, Liberty/Liberty North, two stars

Nicholas DeLoach Jr., defensive back/receiver, Cahokia/Cahokia, three stars

Gabarri Johnson, quarterback, Tacoma, Washington/Lincoln, four stars

Marquis Johnson, wide receiver, Dickinson, Texas/Dickinson, three stars

Jahkai Lang, defensive end, Troy/Troy Buchanan, three stars

Brayshawn Littlejohn, linebacker, Gaffney, South Carolina/Gaffney, three stars

Joshua Manning, wide receiver, Lee’s Summit/Lee’s Summit, four stars

Shamar McNeil, defensive back, Plantation, Florida/American Heritage, three stars

Brett Norfleet, tight end, St. Charles/Francis Howell, three stars

Logan Reichert, offensive tackle, Raytown/Raytown, four stars

Jamal Roberts, running back, St. Louis/St. Mary’s, three stars

Phillip Roche, defensive back, Merrillville, Indiana/Merrillville, three stars

Serigne Tounkara, defensive end, League City, Texas/Clear Springs, three stars

