Mizzou lands FCS edge rusher for 2022 roster

Missouri has landed a reinforcement along the defensive line. D.J. Coleman, an FCS All-American at Jacksonville State, committed to Mizzou on Thursday and plans to spend his final year of eligibility in Columbia this fall. He announced his commitment on social media.

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Atlanta native ranked second among all FCS players with nine sacks during the 2021 spring season. Last fall, he had three sacks among his 55 tackles. He’s twice earned FCS All-American honors. Coleman visited Miami last month.

Mizzou returns two All-SEC candidates at defensive end in Isaiah McGuire and Trajan Jeffcoat but could use some depth behind the two returning starters. MU added North Carolina transfer Tyrone Hopper in the offseason and also returns sophomore Johnny Walker Jr. and redshirt freshman Travion Ford and Arden Walker.

GOLF COACHING CHANGE

Longtime Mizzou women's golf coach Stephanie Priesmeyer is moving into a new development role within the athletics department, the school announced Thursday. She's been the Tigers coach since 2000-01 and led MU to 19 tournament wins. MU made nine NCAA regional appearances under her watch but haven't finished better than 12th in the SEC since 2018.

"We thank Coach Priesmeyer for her years of coaching service to Mizzou,” AD Desiree Reed-Francois said. “Coach Priesmeyer represented her alma mater with a high level of class as a player and coach and has positively impacted countless student-athletes’ lives. We are grateful for her contributions not only to our students, but to the local community and to golf in Mid-Missouri. We are looking forward to Coach Priesmeyer moving into a new development role to contribute to all our student-athletes’ successes.”

"This University has been a part of my heart and soul for more than 30 years," said Priesmeyer, who golfed at MU from 1990-94. “As I look forward to my new role, there are so many people I need to recognize. It starts with my parents for supporting my decision to attend Missouri as a player in 1990 and to Mike Alden for taking a chance on me when he hired me 21 years ago. I'd also like to thank all our current and past players, their families, Ray Robbins, our boosters and especially Coach Mindy for her friendship and loyalty. Together we were able to break every single scoring record in team history. Mizzou has fulfilled my life in many ways, none more profound than meeting my husband Scott and raising our two wonderful sons – Cooper and Hudson – in this community. I want nothing more than to continue support this program and to see it continue to strive for competitive excellence. I will always be its biggest fan. Go Tigers!”

