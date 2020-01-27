Mizzou lands Florida edge rusher for 2020 class

Heading into the final weekend for national signing day, the Missouri football team landed another verbal commitment for the 2020 class, getting a pledge Monday from three-star edge rusher Johnny Walker.

The Tampa, Fla., native had been committed to Washington State but visited Mizzou over the weekend and announced his commitment on social media. He's listed as a defensive end on the Mizzou graphic he posted on Twitter. As a senior at Chamberlain High School, Walker made 47 tackles and 12 sacks. He also holds offers from Power Five schools Georgia Tech, Illinois and Kansas State.

Walker gives the Tigers four more commitments for the 2020 class, along with high school defensive tackle Montra Edwards, junior college defensive end Ben Key and receiver Damon Hazelton Jr., a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech. First-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz signed 10 players during the December signing period. The next signing period begins Feb. 5.

The Tigers also had two highly touted 2021 local prospects on campus this past weekend: East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon and Lutheran North defensive end Travion Ford.