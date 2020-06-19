Mizzou lands Florida linebacker for 13th commitment

Missouri kicked off the weekend with another defensive commitment for the 2021 class, its second in two days. Zachary Lovett, a three-star outside linebacker from Rockledge, Fla., announced his pledge to Mizzou on Twitter.

That gives the Tigers 13 commitments for the 2021 class.

Lovett also holds offers from Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami West Virginia among others. He's ranked the No. 29 outside linebacker in the 2021 class by Rivals.com.

With Lovett on board, MU's class ranks No. 32 by Rivals.com.

MIZZOU 2021 COMMITMENTS

Taj Butts, RB, St. Louis (De Smet)

Daylan Carnell, CB, Indianapolis, Ind.

Travion Ford, DE, St. Louis (Lutheran North)

Ryan Hoerstkamp, TE, Washington, Mo. (Washington)

Darius Jackson, CB, Red Oak, TX

Zachary Lovett, OLB, Rockledge, Fla.

Tyler Macon, QB, East St. Louis, IL (East St. Louis)

Gavin McKay, TE, Memphis, Tenn.

Shemar Pearl, DE, Plano, Texas (Garden City CC)