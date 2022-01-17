 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mizzou lands former Tar Heels edge rusher Tyrone Hopper
0 comments

Mizzou lands former Tar Heels edge rusher Tyrone Hopper

{{featured_button_text}}
Texas A&M beats Missouri 35-14

Missouri Tiger Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts on the sidelines during a football game between the Missouri Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri football team landed another defensive reinforcement from the NCAA transfer portal. Former North Carolina outside linebacker Tyrone Hopper committed to Mizzou on Monday as a graduate transfer. He spent the last six years at UNC, playing in just over 1,000 snaps from 2017-21, mostly along the defensive line as an edge rusher.

Tyrone Hopper

Tyrone Hopper, North Carolina photo

He had his most productive season in 2020, finishing with 27 pressures and 23 hurries, according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-4, 245-pound Hopper was listed as a defensive end in his social media post Monday announcing his pledge to Mizzou.

Hopper, a native of Roswell, Georgia, came back to UNC for one final year of eligibility in 2021 but suffered a season-ending upper-body injury early in the year that afforded him another season of eligibility. In his UNC career, Hopper finished with 61 tackles, five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. He started 10 of 12 games in 2020.

He’s the fourth transfer Mizzou has picked up since the end of the regular season, joining Clemson safety Joseph Charleston, Buffalo center Bence Polgar, Oklahoma State defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan and Texas A&M cornerback Dreyden Norwood. As a defensive end, he'll add depth to a D-line that returns starters Isaiah McGuire and Trajan Jeffcoat plus young backups Johnny Walker Jr., Arden Walker, and Travion Ford, among others.

 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: On James Earl Jones’ birthday, celebrating his famous ‘Field of Dreams’ monologue

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News