Mizzou lands former Tennessee offensive lineman signee

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz has been on the lookout for an offensive tackle. He found one who was once positioned to play in the the Tigers' own division.

Mizzou picked up a late addition to its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday, getting a verbal commitment from former Tennessee signee J’Marion Gooch. The three-star offensive tackle signed with the Volunteers in December but recently asked out of his national letter of intent after the team’s head-coaching change from Jeremy Pruitt to Josh Heupel. Gooch, listed at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds when he signed with UT, announced his pledge to Mizzou on Twitter, saying he's officially signed with the Tigers.

Gooch is from Seymour, Tennessee, and first committed to Auburn last spring before flipping to Tennessee. He was rated the No. 67 offensive tackle in the country and No. 18-ranked player in Tennessee by the 247Sports Composite.

"He’s just a big, massive and athletic guy, but a guy that’s very instinctive," Pruitt said in December, as quoted by the Knoxville News Sentinel. "He has tons of upside, plays with an edge, and someone that feels like could probably play up and down the line of scrimmage."