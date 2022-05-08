 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou lands four-star 2023 QB, misses out on ex-Baylor QB

Mizzou readies for season at open practice

University of Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz runs an open practice on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Mizzou's Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It was a glass half-full, half-empty Sunday for Missouri’s pursuit of future quarterbacks.

First, Gabarri Johnson, a four-star 2023 prospect from Tacoma, Washington, announced his verbal commitment to Mizzou, picking the Tigers over nearly half the Pac-12 Conference. Johnson, rated the nation’s No. 14 quarterback in next year’s class by 247Sports.com, also holds offers from Pac-12 programs Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State, Utah, Washington and Washington State, plus Arkansas. He’ll be a senior this fall at Lincoln High School. In 10 games last season Johnson threw for 2,222 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for 737 yards and 15 scores. He's MU's fourth commitment for 2023.

That was Sunday's good news for Mizzou. Meanwhile, the program's short-term quarterback search hit a setback. Former Baylor starter Gerry Bohanon, who visited MU last week, announced his commitment to South Florida. Bohanon started 12 of Baylor’s 14 games last year when the Bears won the Big 12 championship. He entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

“It was USF because I believed in Coach (Jeff) Scott, I believe in that staff, I believe in everything they’re doing right now,” Bohanon told the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday.

Bohanon is the third transfer target from a Power 5 to visit Mizzou this offseason and later choose another program, following former Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels, who picked Louisiana State, and J.T. Daniels, who went from Georgia to West Virginia. 

With Bohanon’s decision, Mizzou is positioned to enter the summer with three scholarship quarterbacks, sophomore Brady Cook, redshirt freshman Tyler Macon and freshman Sam Horn, who is expected to move to campus at the end of the month after graduating from Collins Hill High in Georgia. The four-star QB is also an Major League Baseball prospect and could be selected in July's amateur draft. 

"He’ll get started in summer school and they’ll make a decision," Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said last Sunday. "We’ll wish him the absolute very best whatever they want to do. But I know he’s excited about his opportunity to play football and baseball at the University of Missouri. We’ll just have to see which one ultimately wins the day. I’m excited for him. That’s a heck of a deal and it should be very proud for our fans to know that we’re recruiting at such a high level that you have a guy who can do that.”

