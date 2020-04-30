Mizzou lands four-star Lutheran North standout Travion Ford

He's yet to coach a game - and has only coached three practices! - but Missouri football's Eliah Drinkwitz continues to collect St. Louis talent at a rapid rate. On Thursday, he reeled in a whopper: four-star Lutheran North defensive end Travion Ford. He's the state's highest-rated 2021 recruit who had been uncommitted.

Ford was ineligible for the first two weeks of the 2019 season but still earned first-team Class 2 All-State honors and third-team All-Metro honors after piling up 62 tackles and nine sacks. Ford transferred to Lutheran North from Lutheran St. Charles in February 2019 and was initially ruled ineligible to compete on the Lutheran North varsity team by the Missouri State High School Activities Association's appeals committee last August. After Ford and Lutheran North appealed that decision the MSHSAA board of directors cleared him to play last September.

Ford is rated the nation's No. 12 weakside defensive end by Rivals.com and holds offers from up and down the list of Power 5 programs, including Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas. Before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on recruiting visits, Ford had official visits planned for Illinois, Louisville and Mizzou.

Ford gives Mizzou seven commitments for the 2021 class with five coming from the St. Louis metro area, including De Smet running back Taj Butts and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, Washington tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp and East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon.

