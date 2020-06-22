Mizzou lands fourth football commitment in four days

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz joked last week that his team was "behind the eight ball" after not landing a verbal commitment in a few days. That was Wednesday. On Sunday, the Tigers picked up their fourth commitment in four days.

Last week, the Tigers landed pledges from two other out-of-state 2021 prospects, pass rushers Shemar Pearl (Garden City, Kan., Community College) and Zachary Lovett (Rockledge, Fla.), and on Saturday picked up graduate transfer wide receiver Keke Chism from Angelo State.

The latest addition was Dameon Wilson, a three-star 2021 linebacker from Kings Mountain, N.C., who announced his pledge live on Instagram. Wilson, who resides in the Charlotte metro area, first revealed a North Carolina Tar Heels t-shirt, then slipped it off to show a Mizzou shirt underneath. He became the 14th commitment for MU's 2021 class and the ninth on the defensive side of the ball.