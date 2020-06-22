Mizzou lands fourth football commitment in four days

Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz joked last week that his team was "behind the eight ball" after not landing a verbal commitment in a few days. That was Wednesday. On Sunday, the Tigers picked up their fourth commitment in four days.
Last week, the Tigers landed pledges from two other out-of-state 2021 prospects, pass rushers Shemar Pearl (Garden City, Kan., Community College) and Zachary Lovett (Rockledge, Fla.), and on Saturday picked up graduate transfer wide receiver Keke Chism from Angelo State.
The latest addition was Dameon Wilson, a three-star 2021 linebacker from Kings Mountain, N.C., who announced his pledge live on Instagram. Wilson, who resides in the Charlotte metro area, first revealed a North Carolina Tar Heels t-shirt, then slipped it off to show a Mizzou shirt underneath. He became the 14th commitment for MU's 2021 class and the ninth on the defensive side of the ball.
Wilson is rated the nation's No. 20 inside linebacker by 247Sports.com. He's the third-highest rated recruit in the class, by 247's rankings, behind only Lutheran North defensive end Travion Ford and Jackson, Mo., offensive lineman Connor Tollison. Wilson also holds offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Carolina State, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia, among others.
Mizzou's class ranking is up to No. 29 (Rivals.com) and No. 30 (247Sports.com). Both sites have the Tigers' class ranked No. 8 in the Southeastern Conference. Among SEC teams, only Tennessee and Florida have more commitments with 23 and 20, respectively.
MIZZOU 2021 COMMITMENTS
Taj Butts, RB, St. Louis (De Smet)
Daylan Carnell, CB, Indianapolis, Ind.
Travion Ford, DE, St. Louis (Lutheran North)
Ryan Hoerstkamp, TE, Washington, Mo. (Washington)
Darius Jackson, CB, Red Oak, TX
Zachary Lovett, OLB, Rockledge, Fla.
Tyler Macon, QB, East St. Louis, IL (East St. Louis)
Gavin McKay, TE, Memphis, Tenn.
Shemar Pearl, DE, Plano, Texas (Garden City CC)
Zxaequan Reeves, CB, Cocoa, FL
Davion Sistrunk, CB, Melbourne, FL
Connor Tollison, OL, Jackson, MO (Jackson)
Dameon Wilson, LB, Kings Mountain, N.C.
Mekhi Wingo, DT, St. Louis (De Smet)
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.