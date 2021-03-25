Mizzou lands Green Bay transfer Amari Davis

"He can put the ball in the basket. That's what I liked about him," Darner said in a phone interview Thursday. "He can score and score at a high-level. When we saw him play in high school, he averaged like 30 points a game, but we knew his game would expand beyond just being an at-the-basket, pull-up jump shooter. He improved on that, but he knows how to make shots and he can score different ways. He’s got a really good pull-up game. He’s really good off the dribble. He’s really good in the open floor. But the thing that I liked about him is the ball just went in the hoop a lot."

Davis, from Trotwood, Ohio, will have three years of eligibility at Mizzou, and, as long as the NCAA approves immediate eligibility for transfers this offseason, he'll be cleared to play for the Tigers in 2021-22. Davis scored in double figures in 21 of 25 games this season with eight 20-point games. He's a high-usage, low-turnover guard who excels at drawing fouls and getting to the free throw line, where he shot 80.4%.

He's had some solid scoring games against high-major competition, going for 16 against Wisconsin as a freshman in just his fourth college game. He scored 19 against Xavier then had 17 against Minnesota.