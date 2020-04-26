Mizzou lands Hawaii grad transfer point guard

Cuonzo Martin has found some immediate relief for his backcourt. Drew Buggs, a graduate transfer from the University of Hawaii, committed to Missouri on Sunday, ending the Tigers' lengthy slump in the Division I transfer market. Buggs has one year of eligibility and will be able to play immediately for the Tigers next season.

Buggs, a 6-3 native of Long Beach, Calif., is a pass-first point guard and led the Big West Conference in assists last year with 5.3 per game and ranked second in the league as a sophomore with 5.4. He's not much of a 3-point shooter, just 28.0 percent from deep for his career, and averaged a career-high high 9.4 points per game last season. He's 15th all-time in the Big West with 436 career assists and ranks third all-time in assist percentage at 30.7 percent. He started 87 of his 91 games at Hawaii.

At Mizzou, Buggs will give the backcourt some added depth or could step into a starting role should Xavier Pinson pursue a professional career. After a breakout sophomore season, Pinson chose to test the NBA draft waters but has not fully committed to leaving the program. Pinson, along with Jeremiah Tilmon and Mitchell Smith, have decided to explore their NBA draft stock this offseason. They have until the NCAA's June 3 deadline to decide if they'll return to Mizzou next season.

Last week, Mizzou added another transfer, 6-8 junior college forward Ed Chang, who spent a year at San Diego State. For now, the Tigers will have three newcomers next year with the addition of Buggs, Chang and 7-foot-3 high school prospect Jordan Wilmore, who signed last fall.

