Mizzou lands junior college forward Ed Chang

The Missouri basketball team has (finally) landed a transfer. After missing on several options the last few weeks, the Tigers picked up a verbal commitment from junior college forward Ed Chang, who began his career two years ago at San Diego State. Chang announced his pledge on Twitter.
Chang, a 6-foot-8 3-point shooter, split his high school years between Papillion-La Vista High in Papillion, Neb., and Garfield High in Seattle, Wash. Mizzou offered him a scholarship two years ago after he decommitted from Washington but he signed with San Diego State, choosing the Aztecs over Nebraska and Ole Miss. As a freshman he appeared in just 13 games, averaging 1.6 points per game in a minor role off the bench. All of his field goals were 3-pointers.
He left San Diego last spring and resurfaced at Salt Lake Community College, where he averaged 8 points, 3.5 rebounds and shot 39.7 percent from 3-point range in nearly 17 minutes per game this past season. Of his 84 field goals, 50 were from 3-point range. Chang will be immediately eligible to play for the Tigers with two years of eligibility.
Missouri entered the postseason with at minimum two open scholarships for the 2020-21 roster and could have more space for additions depending on what happens with the three players who are testing the NBA draft waters, center Jeremiah Tilmon, forward Mitchell Smith and guard Xavier Pinson.
Mizzou is in the mix for a handful of other transfer options, including Hawaii point guard Drew Buggs, Gardner Webb guard Jose Perez and Oregon forward Francis Okoro.
