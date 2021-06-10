Mizzou lands O-line transfer Connor Wood

Missouri fortified its offensive line with an experienced tackle on Thursday, securing a verbal commitment from Montana State transfer Connor Wood. Wood, listed last season at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, started 20 games for the FCS program over the last two seasons. He entered the transfer portal earlier this month and visited Mizzou last week.

"I’m very excited to announce that I can fulfill my life long dream of playing at Mizzou in the SEC,” Wood tweeted Thursday.

Wood primarily played right tackle at Montana State but was listed as the team's starting left tackle coming out of spring practices. The Boise, Idaho, native missed four games in 2019 with an injury.

Missouri returns four starters from last year's O-line but has some question marks at the tackle positions. Larry Borom had a standout 2020 at right tackle but left Mizzou to enter the NFL draft and became a fifth-round pick by Chicago. Zeke Powell, a junior college transfer, was the team's regular left tackle. Hyrin White, a former starter, missed all of last season with a shoulder injury, but played right tackle with the first-team offense during spring practices.

Tigers coach Eli Drinkwiz indicated another 2021 commitment on Twitter on Thursday, possibly signaling a pledge from Tulsa cornerback transfer Akayleb Evans, who visited Mizzou last weekend. Evans, a potential starter in the secondary this fall, later tweeted that he'll announce his school choice at 7 p.m. Friday. Evans has also visited Notre Dame and Texas and recently picked up an offer from Georgia.

