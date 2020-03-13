Mizzou lands pledge from East St. Louis QB Tyler Macon

The NCAA-imposed dead period for COVID-19 didn't stop the Missouri football team from picking up an important 2021 verbal commitment. Tyler Macon, the Post-Dispatch's All-Metro offensive player of the year for the 2019 season, committed to Mizzou on Friday, he announced on Twitter.

Last fall, Macon set the Illinois High School Association single-season record with 56 touchdowns (39 passing, 17 rushing) while throwing for 4,241 yards and rushing for 827 yards while leading the Flyers to their ninth state championship. He was also a first-team Class 6A all-state selection by the Illinois Football Coaches Association.

Macon had also been considering Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, UCLA and Vanderbilt. The three-star prospect is rated the No. 14 dual threat quarterback in the country by Rivals.com and the No. 16 player in the state of Illinois.

He gives the Tigers four verbal commitments for 2021 and two from the St. Louis metro area along with De Smet defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo. MU also has pledges from Jackson, Mo., offensive lineman Connor Tollison and Memphis, Tenn., tight end Gavin McKay.

As announced earlier Friday, the NCAA instituted a temporary recruiting dead period in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, shutting down all in-person recruiting for every school in every sport through at least April 15. Macon had planned to visit Mizzou before the dead period was announced.