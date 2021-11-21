 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mizzou lands pledge from four-star Francis Howell standout Brett Norfleet
0 comments

Mizzou lands pledge from four-star Francis Howell standout Brett Norfleet

{{featured_button_text}}
Fort Zumwalt North at Francis Howell Football

Francis Howell's Brett Norfleet (88) carries the ball during a game against Fort Zumwalt North, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Francis Howell High School near Weldon Springs, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Michael Gulledge

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The weekend has been all about Mizzou tight ends, past, present and future.  

On Saturday, former MU tight ends and current NFL players Kendall Blanton and Albert Okwuegbunam were the pregame dignitaries to bang the Big Mo drum before Mizzou's kickoff against Florida, along with former teammate Drew Lock.

During the Tigers' win over Florida, tight end Niko Hea caught a go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and tight end Daniel Parker Jr. caught the game-winning 2-point conversion in overtime. 

Then, on Sunday, 2023 four-star Francis Howell High tight end Brett Norfleet announced his verbal commitment to Mizzou. Norfleet, also a standout pitcher and first baseman, is MU's first football commitment for the 2023 class.

Norfleet, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound junior, is rated the nation's No. 12 tight end for the 2023 recruiting class, the No. 7 prospect in Missouri and the No. 222 recruit overall. He also holds offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan Sate, Tennessee, among others. This year he caught 26 passes for 416 yards and five touchdowns along with three sacks on defense.

He's also considered a national pitching prospect and plans to play for Steve Bieser's MU baseball team.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Two short-handed goals 'makes it very tough to win,' says Blues captain

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News