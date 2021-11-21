Mizzou lands pledge from four-star Francis Howell standout Brett Norfleet

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The weekend has been all about Mizzou tight ends, past, present and future.

On Saturday, former MU tight ends and current NFL players Kendall Blanton and Albert Okwuegbunam were the pregame dignitaries to bang the Big Mo drum before Mizzou's kickoff against Florida, along with former teammate Drew Lock.

During the Tigers' win over Florida, tight end Niko Hea caught a go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and tight end Daniel Parker Jr. caught the game-winning 2-point conversion in overtime.

Then, on Sunday, 2023 four-star Francis Howell High tight end Brett Norfleet announced his verbal commitment to Mizzou. Norfleet, also a standout pitcher and first baseman, is MU's first football commitment for the 2023 class.

Norfleet, a 6-foot-7, 225-pound junior, is rated the nation's No. 12 tight end for the 2023 recruiting class, the No. 7 prospect in Missouri and the No. 222 recruit overall. He also holds offers from Arkansas, Florida State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan Sate, Tennessee, among others. This year he caught 26 passes for 416 yards and five touchdowns along with three sacks on defense.

He's also considered a national pitching prospect and plans to play for Steve Bieser's MU baseball team.

