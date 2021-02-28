Mizzou lands pledge from four-star QB Sam Horn

Andrew Ivins, recruiting analyst for 247Sports, recently wrote of Horn: “Excellent height for the position with a moldable frame. Baseball background. A true gunslinger equipped with a live arm that’s always looking to make a play. Simple delivery motion, releasing over-the-top. Puts plenty of pace on the ball, but also understands how to use touch. Can make a variety of different throws. Mobile athlete with the foot quickness to escape the rush. Relatively accurate on the move. Will make people miss in the open field. Needs to take better care of the football and cut down on the interceptions. Must also improve timing and get better at working through his progressions. Highly productive at the prep level playing in a pass-happy system.”