Mizzou lands pledge from four-star SLUH standout Isaac Thompson

Eli Drinkwitz isn’t done with his 2021 recruiting class, but he just reeled in one of the top catches for 2022. Isaac Thompson, a four-star, two-way standout at St. Louis University High, announced his verbal commitment to Missouri on Friday, choosing the Tigers over Arkansas, Florida, Michigan, Texas and offers from many more Power Five programs.
Thompson made his announcement at Elite Football Academy in Chesterfield.
Thompson is rated the fourth-best prospect in the state for the 2022 class and the nation’s seventh-rated safety by Rivals.com. At SLUH, he’s played just about everywhere on the field the last two seasons, including receiver, running back, cornerback, safety and outside linebacker.
What's his ideal position in college?
“Well, it depends on what you're looking for,” SLUH coach Mike Jones said Friday in a phone interview. “He’s talented enough he can play slot receiver, but he's also a very good defender for coverage skills. You can play him at safety or you can have him play as a big cornerback. When the coaches ask me what his best position will be, I tell them, ‘If you want to be a defensive team he’s a guy that in college can be a strong safety type. Because as a cornerback, you can shut some guys down, but in college football they spread the ball around so much he won't be as effective at cornerback. But if he's a strong safety you can play him all over. You can blitz him. You can play him in coverage. You can use him to stop the run.’ That’s what I tell all the recruiters, because everyone asks the same thing. He does everything so well.”
Thompson is Mizzou's second commitment for the 2022 class, following Lee's Summit tight end Max Whisner.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.