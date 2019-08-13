COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri defensive line coach Brick Haley added a big piece to his future line on Tuesday with a commitment from Montra Edwards Jr., a three-star defensive tackle from Lexington, Miss.
Committed...#TheZou 💛🖤🐯 pic.twitter.com/2wF2cOgu5f— Montra Edwards Jr.🃏™️ (@MontraEdwards5) August 13, 2019
Edwards, listed at 6-3, 290 pounds, is rated the nation's No. 29 defensive tackle and No. 8 player in Mississippi by Rivals.com. He holds close to 30 Division I scholarship offers and has said in recent months that Oregon and Nebraska were also top choices. His online recruiting profiles state that he also holds offers from SEC schools Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee, along with traditional powers Florida State and Michigan.
Earlier this spring, Edwards called Mizzou one of his "dream schools" in an interview with PowerMizzou.com. He said he has family in the state of Missouri and has attended several games in Columbia.
As a junior last fall at Holmes County Central High School, Edwards put up monstrous numbers for an interior lineman: 107 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.
Edwards gives Mizzou 14 commitments for the 2020 class and four defensive linemen.
Missouri 2020 commitments
Brady Cook, QB, St. Louis (Chaminade Prep)
Drake Heismeyer, OL, St. Charles (Francis Howell HS)
Jay Maclin, WR, St. Louis (Kirkwood HS)
Mitchell Walters, OL, St. Louis (Mehlville HS)
Dominique Johnson, RB, Crowley, Texas
Ray Curry, OL, Memphis, Tenn.
Antonio Doyle, LB, St. Louis (Lutheran North HS)
Kevon Billingsley, DE, East St. Louis, Ill.
Elijah Young, RB, Knoxville, Tenn.
Cooper Davis, DE, Melbourne, Fla.
Will Norris, LB, Columbia (Rock Bridge HS)
Jalen St. John, OL, St. Louis (Trinity Catholic HS)
Robert Wooten, DE, Stafford, Texas
Montra Edwards Jr., DT, Lexington, Miss.