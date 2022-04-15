Mizzou lands point guard Sean East, nation's top juco player

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It’s not a good Friday for Missouri’s Dennis Gates. It’s a great one. He’s landed a point guard.

Sean East II, recently named the national junior college player of the year, announced his verbal commitment to the Tigers on Friday. East, 22, who played this past season at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Illinois, had Mizzou among his six finalists earlier this month, along with BYU, Clemson, Kentucky, Oregon and South Florida.

The 6-foot-3 guard from Louisville, Kentucky, began his career at Massachusetts and spent one season there before transferring to Bradley, then transferred to John A. Logan College after a year in the Missouri Valley Conference. Mizzou will be his sixth school in six years. He played his senior high school season at New Albany High in Indiana then spent a year at Combine Academy, a prep school in Charlotte.

As a freshman at UMass, East averaged 9.3 points and 4.9 assists per game, then put up similar numbers at Bradley: 9.0 points and 3.7 assists. He comes to Mizzou with 40 career starts between the two Division I programs and shot 33.3% from 3-point range. His production exploded at the junior college level, where he averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and shot 41% from 3.

East will have two years of eligibility at Missouri.

East played a game at Mizzou Arena as a sophomore guard at Bradley, scoring four points in 25 minutes in his team’s 54-53 loss to the Tigers on Dec. 22, 2020.

East is the Mizzou's fifth transfer addition since Gates was hired last month, along with Northern Iowa forward Noah Carter, Cleveland State guard Tre Gomillion, Wisconsin-Milwaukee guard DeAndre Gholston and Garden City, Kansas, Community College forward Mohamed Diarra.

East might not be Mizzou's only addition from John A. Logan. Gates has considered Kyle Smithpeters, the team's coach, for his last assistant position, sources with knowledge of the situation told the Post-Dispatch. Smithpeters has produced eight All-Americans and two national player of the years at the junior college level.

