Missouri's rebuild along the defensive line added another piece Sunday when Robert Wooten, a three-star defensive end from Houston, committed to the Tigers. He announced his pledge with a video on Twitter.
Committed to.... 🖤 pic.twitter.com/wEMQ7pjqLT— RobertWooten ¹⁵ (@Robjayy15) August 4, 2019
Wooten first committed to Arizona in June before reconsidering later this summer. In May, Wooten trimmed his list of schools to eight: Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Missouri, SMU, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech and Wisconsin. Wooten, from Stafford High, is rated the nation's No. 17 weakside defensive end by Rivals.com and No. 60 overall player in Texas.
He gives the Tigers 13 commitments for the 2020 class. Last week, Mizzou lost a 2020 pledge when junior college wide receiver/defensive back Maureese Wren opened his recruitment. Wooten is MU's third defensive linemen in the 2020 class and the second prospect from Texas.