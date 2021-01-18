Mizzou lands transfer linebacker from Rice

Missouri has reached into the NCAA transfer portal to find a possible replacement for departed linebacker Nick Bolton.

Rice transfer Blaze Alldredge, a two-time first-team All-Conference USA linebacker, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Monday. The graduate transfer will have one year of eligibility for the 2021 season. Alldredge (6-foot-2, 220 pounds), originally from Celebration, Florida, spent one season at Los Angles Pierce College before playing the last three years at Rice.

In 2019, Alldredge was voted Rice's team MVP after leading the Owls with 102 tackles, four sacks and 21.5 tackles for loss, which ranked second nationally. A two-time Conference USA All-Academic selection, Alldredge served as team captain this past season and led the league with 10.5 tackles per game.

In 2019, he led Rice in defensive snaps (763) per Pro Football Focus, while racking up 25 pressures, 16 hurries and 55 defensive stops. This past year, in Rice's five-game shortened season, he also led Rice in defensive snaps (309), missed just one tackle and led the team with 21 stops. He was the team's top-graded pass rusher each season at 73.8 and 69.4, respectively.

The Tigers will be looking for a new starter at the weakside linebacker position this fall after two-time first-team All-SEC junior Nick Bolton opted to enter the NFL draft. The Tigers return sophomore Devin Nicholson at middle linebacker plus several more experienced backups to compete for the open job.

