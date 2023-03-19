Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Sunday morning in Columbia.

Bailey, 23, a team captain last season, was booked at 2:46 a.m. after being arrested by Columbia Police, the Boone County Sheriff's Department confirmed. He was released after posting $500 bond.

He's been suspended by the team, per athletics department policy, a team spokesman confirmed Sunday morning.

"We are aware of the situation involving Chad Bailey," Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said. "He’s been suspended according to Department of Athletics policy. We have high expectations for all of our student-athletes, on and off the field, and we will follow all departmental and campus policies."

Bailey was pulled over around 1 a.m. not far from Mizzou's campus near the intersection of Providence Road and Stewart Road, according to the police department's probable cause statement. He was pulled over for an expired license plate and lane violation. Bailey told the officer he had consumed alcohol and then performed poorly on a field sobriety test, per the police statement.

Bailey was Mizzou's third-leading tackler with 57 stops last season and started all 11 games he played, missing two with an injury. He'll be a sixth-year senior this fall after opting to return for his final year of eligibility.

According to the MU student-athlete handbook, any athlete who is arrested must serve a minimum one-week suspension from all team activities. The Tigers held an indoors scrimmage on Saturday in place of the annual Black and Gold spring scrimmage.