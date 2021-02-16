Mizzou lineman Jack Buford enters transfer portal

Missouri offensive lineman Jack Buford is entering the NCAA transfer portal after spending the last two seasons with the Tigers. Buford, a former four-star recruit from St. Louis and Lutheran North High School, announced plans to transfer Tuesday on social media.
"I'd like to start off by saying this decision was not easy by any means but I have to do what's best for me and my family," Buford wrote on Twitter. "I would first like to thank my parents and Coach (Carl) Reed for always helping me move in the right direction. I would truly truly like to thank the University of Missouri for everything from the teachers to the tutors as well as all my coaches. I wanna give a special thanks to Coaches Brad Davis and Barry Odom for giving me the opportunity to come here and be a successful student athlete. I would also like to thank Coach (Eli) Drink(witz) and Coach (Marcus) Johnson for coaching me and guiding me. I've learned so much from all these coaches that have helped me make me the Student Athlete I am today. I also wanna give a special shout to my mentor L’damian Washington for his always Positive vibes and wisdom. Last but not least I wanna thank my teammates and brothers. Thank you for accepting me and making me a part of the Mizzou family, it means a lot! Black and Gold will always be a part of me. Today I will be entering the transfer portal."
After redshirting during the 2019 season, Buford began the 2020 season competing for a backup job at offensive guard, then decided early in the season to opt out for the year - only to change his mind and rejoin the team later in the season. He appeared in one game on offense, getting 13 snaps against Vanderbilt, 11 at guard and two as a short-yardage blocking back, according to Pro Football Focus' season snap counts.
One of the area's top recruits when he signed under the Odom regime, Buford didn't appear to be one of Drinkwitz's staff's top candidates considering the team's severe depth issues at offensive guard this past year. With Case Cook entrenched at right guard, the staff went through four different players at left guard, including a redshirt freshman (Luke Griffin) and a true freshman (Dylan Spencer.) Eight different linemen played at least 100 snaps last fall and all but two return in 2021: Spencer, who transferred to Jackson State, and the right tackle Larry Borom, who entered the NFL draft.
Buford becomes the fourth high school recruit from MU's 2019 recruiting class to leave the program, following receivers CJay Boone and Maurice Massey, offensive lineman Thalen Robinson and running back Anthony Watkins. Boone transferred to New Mexico, Watkins transferred to Tulsa while Robinson left for Southern Methodist University.