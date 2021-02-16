Mizzou lineman Jack Buford enters transfer portal

"I'd like to start off by saying this decision was not easy by any means but I have to do what's best for me and my family," Buford wrote on Twitter. "I would first like to thank my parents and Coach (Carl) Reed for always helping me move in the right direction. I would truly truly like to thank the University of Missouri for everything from the teachers to the tutors as well as all my coaches. I wanna give a special thanks to Coaches Brad Davis and Barry Odom for giving me the opportunity to come here and be a successful student athlete. I would also like to thank Coach (Eli) Drink(witz) and Coach (Marcus) Johnson for coaching me and guiding me. I've learned so much from all these coaches that have helped me make me the Student Athlete I am today. I also wanna give a special shout to my mentor L’damian Washington for his always Positive vibes and wisdom. Last but not least I wanna thank my teammates and brothers. Thank you for accepting me and making me a part of the Mizzou family, it means a lot! Black and Gold will always be a part of me. Today I will be entering the transfer portal."