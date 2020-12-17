Mizzou loads up on D-line, secondary in Drinkwitz's first full class

D-LINE OVERHAUL

More than any other position group, the Tigers stocked up on defensive linemen, signing seven players who are projected to play along the defensive front. The Tigers’ current system, some liken it to a three-man “Bear” front, employs different types of linemen, some of whom are interchangeable: There’s a classic nose tackle who lines up directly across from the center. He’s flanked by two Four-I linemen who line up directly over the offensive guards. One of those two is considered the boundary end who plays at the end of the line on the short side of the field, but not as a traditional edge pass rusher. On the other edge is the field-side end, a natural pass-rusher who plays on two feet — the Buck linebacker. Travion Ford, the four-star edge rusher from Lutheran North, is slated for that Buck role. Same for Arden Walker, the late addition from Denver. Some of the other bigger bodies in the class could shift inside to the other three-point stance positions.