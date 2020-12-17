Mizzou loads up on D-line, secondary in Drinkwitz's first full class

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Eli Drinkwitz discussed his first full Missouri recruiting class at length on Wednesday, a class heavy on defensive linemen, defensive backs and St. Louis prospects.
Let’s empty the notebook on the 2021 class.
FRANCHISE QUARTERBACK?
We start with the most important position on the field, especially when the head coach is also the offensive coordinator and the quarterbacks coach. East St. Louis’ Tyler Macon was the QB the staff targeted shortly after settling into Columbia. The 2019 Post-Dispatch offensive player of the year broke the Illinois state record for touchdowns (39 passing/17 rushing) as a junior and led East St. Louis to the state championship. He was a leader for the Flyers and became a leader for MU’s 2021 recruiting class.
“I think the number one thing for Tyler's is he's a winning quarterback,” Drinkwitz said. “He led his team to a state championship last year and obviously didn't get an opportunity to play this year but was undefeated his junior year. He just does an absolute tremendous job of being a leader, a gatherer type. When you watch his tape he’s got a tremendous amount of toughness. He's accurate with the football. He's able to improvise and when the play’s not there he can create with his feet or create with the scramble to find the throw. I think he proved himself as a thrower in his Elite 11 performance this summer.
“Quarterbacks are leaders, and so when some people were trying to make some late moves on our players he was able to really hold down the fort and then able to be very influential in getting us a late flip of his teammate.”
Remember, when Macon dazzled the coaches at last summer’s Elite 11 Camp, camp coach and former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Trent Dilfer compared him to a young Steve McNair. At the camp in Nashville, Macon worked closely with one of the counselors, Ohio State QB Justin Fields.
“He’s a pass-first guy, but he has the ability to run and make plays with his feet if he has to,” Macon said. “That’s right in my lane.”
Then there’s the Million Dollar Question over the next year or two years or three years: What do you do with Macon AND Connor Bazelak, who, in case you forgot, will be a redshirt freshman again in 2021 under the NCAA’s eligibility policy. Quarterback depth is a good problem to have — and it won’t keep Drinkwitz from chasing other QBs in the next class. The Tigers already have offers to several high-profile targets for 2022.
EAST SIDE PLAYMAKER
Let’s stick with the East Side. Dominic Lovett’s numbers his last two seasons, split between Belleville West and East St. Louis, are insane: 118 catches for 2,590 yards and 40 touchdowns. That’s 22 yards per reception. That’s a 34-percent touchdown rate. Monster production for a 5-10 receiver who did most of his damage in the middle of the field — and downfield
“He was a guy that plays in the slot, has got tremendous speed and return ability, a guy that we feel like can return punts and kickoffs for us, which is something that we needed to recruit and get,” Drinkwitz said. “I think he averaged somewhere around 17 yards per catch last year. It was an explosive play waiting to happen. Him and Tyler obviously had a great connection, but he’s a guy who can win at the line of scrimmage, stretch the field vertically, get off press-man coverage find holes in zones.”
Lovett reminds Drinkwitz of New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers, who played for him at North Carolina State. In three years under Drinkwitz, Meyers caught 168 balls for 1,932 yards.
“It’s just his short-area quickness and natural ball-catching skills but also finding holes in zones,” Drinkwitz said. “That's why it was so important for us (to sign him.) He’s a guy who play can play in the slot and catch vertical throws.”
The Tigers return Jalen Knox and Barrett Banister in the slot next year. Sounds like they’ll have come competition.
Lovett was the only receiver the Tigers signed. Wish granted for Bazelak. The QB made this comment on Tuesday: “I want to win a national championship. I don't want to just win the SEC East. I know you have to win the SEC to even have a chance at the national championship, so my standards are high. And I know (Drinkwitz’s) are, too. I know he's done a great job recruiting. Just gotta get some dudes in here who can catch the ball."
D-LINE OVERHAUL
More than any other position group, the Tigers stocked up on defensive linemen, signing seven players who are projected to play along the defensive front. The Tigers’ current system, some liken it to a three-man “Bear” front, employs different types of linemen, some of whom are interchangeable: There’s a classic nose tackle who lines up directly across from the center. He’s flanked by two Four-I linemen who line up directly over the offensive guards. One of those two is considered the boundary end who plays at the end of the line on the short side of the field, but not as a traditional edge pass rusher. On the other edge is the field-side end, a natural pass-rusher who plays on two feet — the Buck linebacker. Travion Ford, the four-star edge rusher from Lutheran North, is slated for that Buck role. Same for Arden Walker, the late addition from Denver. Some of the other bigger bodies in the class could shift inside to the other three-point stance positions.
Either way, the Tigers loaded up on players to address serious needs in the trenches.
“The defensive line is where you're going to win championships,” Drinkwitz said. “When this program has been at its best — D-Line ZOU — it was producing NFL players at the defensive line position.”
“There's a lot of position flexibility within our defensive line,” he added, “and what we ask guys to do. The Bandit position (or Buck), our field defensive and position, is really a true defensive end spot. The boundary end is a Four-I that's maybe a little bit longer and more versatile than a true 3-technique and in a 4-3 scheme. Those are positions that people can grow into. We look for length and body size. Some of these guys when they get here and get with (strength coach) Zac (Woodfin) will really grow and develop.”
Drinkwitz also made it clear he expects some of the current senior D-linemen to return for 2021. Of the senior D-line, nose tackle Kobie Whiteside did not take part in the senior day ceremony before the Arkansas game.
“It's going to be imperative that we get some of these seniors to come back. We are, but I don't want to steal their thunder. There are still a couple of games to play, which may change their mind, but we are going to get a few of those guys back.”
O-LINE ADDITIONS
Sticking on the line of scrimmage, Mizzou signed only two offensive lineman, Connor Tollison from Jackson, Missouri, and Oklahoma transfer E.J. Ndoma-Ogar. Starting left tackle Zeke Powell, who joined the team in July from the junior college ranks, essentially counts as part of the 2021 class for MU’s scholarship numbers, Drinkwitz said.
“We could potentially take four if we felt it would strengthen the roster, or it's the right position,” Drinkwitz said. “There were a couple of guys who had reached out to us and wanted to come, but just to be blunt it wasn't a position that we felt like we had to have in this class.”
Instead, he strongly suggested, the Tigers would only add a fourth linemen if it was a freshman tackle or “an instant impact player,” which translates to a immediately eligible transfer.
As for Tollison, the two major recruiting sites are split. He’s the No. 2 player in the state, according to 247Sports. Rivals rates him as the state’s No. 16 prospect.
“He’s a young man who bleeds black and gold, a young man who has been a part of a state championship team and played in back to back state championships at Jackson and has an incredible high school football coach,” Drinkwitz said. “He's a great athlete. He says he’s bowled a 300 game. We're disappointed that we didn't get an official visit to really see if that's true. He says he's a scratch golfer. We haven't taken him out to Midway yet to find out for sure. But he is a good athlete. He's a young man that we think can play multiple positions and give us position flexibility. He's got the right kind of demeanor and he's got a really bad haircut. You combine all those things and you got yourself an offensive lineman in the mold of Case Cook.”
FIVE FOR THE SECONDARY
With two senior safeties in Mizzou’s five-man secondary, the staff brought in five defensive backs, a collection of versatile future corners and safeties.
“Defensive backs are a huge part of what we do,” Drinkwitz said. “With seniors and attrition and numbers we really needed to sign quite a few. Darius Jackson is a guy that Coach (David) Gibbs had seen and seen live in evaluation, so that was really big for us being able to get his commitment so early. He’s still playing football right now in the playoffs, which was awesome for us.
“Then we were able to get a couple of guys out of Florida which, which we’ve very good past success with JC (Carlies) and Tyree (Gillespie). Zxaequan Reeves is long and has great ball skills. Davion Sistrunk is a tremendous basketball player and has got really good hops. That translates to having good ball skills in our opinion and being able to play man to man defense.”
Drinkwitz mentioned St. Louis’ Tyler Hibbler as a versatile safety in the mold of current strong safety Martez Manuel. Daylan Carnell from Indianapolis fits that mold, too, though he could also become a taller cornerback.
“It was important that we found them,” Drinkwitz said. “That's really a tough position to evaluate without camps. But our staff is a really good job of watching film and finding those guys.”
“We’ve got three tremendous defensive back coaches,” he added, “so we'll let those guys kind of work it out.”
KC BLUES?
For all the success Mizzou had in St. Louis, the staff didn’t sign anyone from the west side of the state. In fact, it’s the third straight year the Tigers didn’t sign a high school player from Kansas City or anywhere on the west side of the state. You have to back to 2018, when MU added Daniel Parker Jr. (Blue Springs), Dominic Gicinto (Raytown) and Bobby Lawrence (St. Joseph).
The Kansas City area hasn’t been overflowing with Power 5 prospects the last few years. The two notable players from the region who went elsewhere this year was Blue Springs offensive lineman Beau Stephens, who signed with Iowa, and Lincoln College Prep defensive end Kobechi Okoli, who stuck with his pledge to Auburn even though the Tigers don’t have a head coach.
No excuses from the head coach.
“There's always great players in Kansas City,” he said. “There's great football in Kansas City. Tremendous high school coaches. Quite honestly we just missed. We missed on a couple of guys, weren’t able to get it done. They ended up going other places. (We) just haven’t built the inroads that we have to in order to make sure that those guys stay here. We're going to make sure that we're really pushing that for the next class and felt like we've already kind of got that going, to be honest, but just for whatever reason weren't able to make the right connection.”
NSD ODDS & ENDS
Some of the out-of-state additions might be overlooked, but Drinkwitz highlighted a few:
Defensive end Jon Jones: “He’s a guy who’s got great length and plays extremely hard against great competition and a guy who can play multiple positions for us and really affect the game in a positive way.”
Tight end Gavin McKay “was hurt most of the season and plays wide receiver, but Coach (Casey) Woods was able to have him in camp when he worked at another institution and just saw his ability to block. We're excited about his growth potential and what he's going to become."
Inside linebacker Zach Lovett: “He’s really downhill, sideline to sideline and rushes off the edge on his high school tape."
Inside linebacker Dameon Wilson: “He’s a thumper. I mean just a guy that’s explosive. When he hit you he finds the football. He comes downhill. I know Coach (D.J.) Smith always says the best linebackers come from North Carolina, which I guess is because he's from there. But I’m excited to get that young man here.”
What about the two who didn’t sign? Mizzou still expects B.J. Harris, a three star running back from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to sign with this class, just at a later date. No concerns there from the staff.
Junior college Shemar Pearl isn’t in position to sign yet, but MU will continue pursuing him.
What about the top-rated local prospects who signed elsewhere? From the St. Louis area, East St. Louis receiver Keontez Lewis stuck with his pledge to UCLA; Lutheran St. Charles defensive tackle Gabe Rubio signed with Notre Dame; De Smet defensive back Jakailin Johnson signed with Ohio State.
This is hardly scientific but using Rivals.com’s database for scholarship offers, here are the programs where the most players who at point held a reported offer from Mizzou signed instead:
13: North Carolina
9: Oklahoma
8: Michigan
7: Ole Miss, Miami, Notre Dame
6: Texas, Florida State
5: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Minnesota, Oregon
4: Clemson, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Nebraska, Ohio State, Texas A&M
