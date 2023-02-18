COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dennis Gates wanted his team to rebound from the Auburn loss, but Missouri left its best periods of the past two games too late to cause a surging Texas A&M team any trouble.

The Aggies kept their Southeastern Conference title hopes alive as it handed the Tigers a second straight defeat Saturday at Mizzou Arena, taking down the Tigers 69-60.

The Tigers (19-8, 7-7 SEC) trailed by double-digits for long periods of the game. Even a second-half surge that threatened to make the game interesting only ever cut the A&M lead to eight.

Missouri fans might have become accustomed to good memories centered around the name Dennis. But the Naismith Coach of the Year award candidate was overshadowed by a namesake on Saturday.

Dexter Dennis, Texas A&M’s man of the night along with Wade Taylor IV, was consistently a thorn in the Tigers’ side, knocking shots down from all angles and silencing several of Missouri’s brief attempts at clawing its way back into the contest.

Gates had worried the Aggies (20-7, 12-2) would live at the free-throw line. No need — Dennis did his damage from the field.

Open at the elbow, Dennis extended A&M’s lead to 16 with 14 minutes remaining in the first half, just as Missouri had threatened to make the game a contest.

He followed a corner 3 with a mid-range floater midway through the first half that extended the Aggies, which coincidentally gave Texas A&M its first 16-point lead of the game. They were also the only points scored in a more than four-minute period of the game.

The guard finished with 17 points, beaten only by star teammate Taylor, and went 7-of-15 from the field and 3-of-7 from behind the arc. Taylor, however, did make the Tigers pay from the line, shooting 10 of 10 during a 21-point outing.

And as Dennis and Taylor spearheaded the visitors’ win, the Tigers struggled to make the Aggies sweat more than A&M coach Buzz Williams’ average night courtside.

Missouri wasn’t without life. To little surprise, those signs of a pulse often came from captain Kobe Brown.

He chipped into the Aggies’ lead with an early second-half 3. He was often Missouri’s only rebounding threat in the first half. He hit an early slump-busting 3 that ended the 0-of-5 start from deep.

But the best was yet to come, and jolted what had been an otherwise dull affair into an intriguing end.

Kobe Brown made a 25-footer when all looked lost with the Aggies up by 16 a little more than a quarter of the game left to play. Then the Tigers finally found some form.

Sean East drew a foul 30 seconds later and converted the free throws. D’Moi Hodge won a jump ball and the Missouri crowd leapt to its feet. Sandwiched between that play and another deep Kobe Brown 3, Hodge added another from deep. But like many mini-runs and hints at some momentum that came before it, it proved just to be a flash in the pan.

Brown finished with a game-leading 24 points, including a 5-of-7 night from 3, and six rebounds.

Another slow start proved too much to overcome for the Tigers.

Hodge did what he often does and grabbed a steal from an almost unaware Taylor. Six seconds later, DeAndre Gholston missed a layup, the second time that had happened to the Tigers in the opening four minutes.

The Tigers were 2 of 9 shooting layups in the first half.

Moments before that, Nick Honor was the one with a bout of kleptomania, nicking the ball from Dennis’ unsuspecting fingers. Three seconds later, he pulled up at the elbow with space in front of him, locked, loaded and chucked up a clanker.

The Tigers missed all of their first five attempts from 3.

That was all the encouragement the Aggies needed, as they opened up a 15-4 half-ending run .

Missouri hosted its annual Rally for Rhyan night during the game, a charitable drive named for cancer survivor Rhyan Loos and in support of pediatric cancer research. The Loos family was recognized at half time in front of the sold-out Mizzou Arena crowd.