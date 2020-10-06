Mizzou makes a switch at QB: Bazelak takes over as starter

“Every throw we have has a component that has a deep ball on it,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s made the decisions — I think as a quarterback that's your choices to be a smart disciplined decision-maker — and he's made those decisions. It's worked out for him sometimes; it hasn't worked out for him on other times and. I think he's doing a really good job reading the defenses and being accurate with the football and he's got to continue to do that. We've got a tough task this week obviously. They’ve got two elite corners. One of them who's obviously going to be a first round draft pick another one who's a redshirt freshman but incredibly long had an unbelievable interception versus Vanderbilt on a nine ball. So he's got a whole different set of tasks and problems this week. He's got to play better.”