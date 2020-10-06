Mizzou makes a switch at QB: Bazelak takes over as starter

Missouri has settled on a quarterback. Connor Bazelak, coming off a promising day at Tennessee on Saturday, is the Tigers’ starter heading into Saturday’s game against No. 17 Louisiana State, coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday.
Bazelak, a redshirt freshman, will make his second career start — he started last year’s finale at Arkansas before suffering a torn ACL — but he received his most extensive playing time in Saturday’s loss at Tennessee in relief of Shawn Robinson. MU’s new depth chart reflects the change: There’s no longer an OR listed between the two quarterbacks.
“Well, he got in and we moved the ball offensively,” Drinkwitz said. “He moved the ball on third downs. He made good decisions in the pocket. There are some things that he missed and some things that he's got to improve on, but I just felt like he handled the situation well and he gave us a chance. And we're gonna stick with him.”
Through two games, Bazelak has been much more aggressive attempting to throw the ball downfield. He showed that again Saturday, when he completed 13 of 21 passes for 218 yards. For the season he’s averaged 8.2 yards per attempt compared to 6.4 for Robinson. Bazelak has attempted far more passes beyond 10 yards, completing 7 of 17 for 162 yards, compared to Robinson, who’s attempted just 3 of 4 for 81 yards, 54 coming on one touchdown pass to running back Tyler Badie.
“Every throw we have has a component that has a deep ball on it,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s made the decisions — I think as a quarterback that's your choices to be a smart disciplined decision-maker — and he's made those decisions. It's worked out for him sometimes; it hasn't worked out for him on other times and. I think he's doing a really good job reading the defenses and being accurate with the football and he's got to continue to do that. We've got a tough task this week obviously. They’ve got two elite corners. One of them who's obviously going to be a first round draft pick another one who's a redshirt freshman but incredibly long had an unbelievable interception versus Vanderbilt on a nine ball. So he's got a whole different set of tasks and problems this week. He's got to play better.”
What’s the change mean for Robinson? He’ll still be involved in game plans, Drinkwitz said. Last week, Drinkwitz said he wanted two quarterbacks to get game snaps in case a COVID-19 outbreak impacts the depth at the position.
“Yes, there's going to be plays for Shawn,” he said. “There's going to be situations, but I'm not going to give everybody the competitive advantage and tell you how we're going to use every player. He's a quarterback on our football team. We're excited about Shawn Rob. Just because we're going with Connor doesn't mean I have a negative connotation or he didn't do what he was supposed to do. We're just going with Connor. Shawn’s a good football player. We're excited about him playing quarterback and contributing our football team.”
Mizzou didn’t have any other major changes to the depth chart. Cornerback Jarvis Ware missed Saturday’s game with a knee injury but is still listed as the starter. Backup defensive tackle Darius Robinson left Saturday’s game with a foot injury but is still listed as the backup. Asked about their status for Saturday, Drinkwitz declined to update their availability.
The bigger mystery is where and when Saturday’s game will be played. Both schools have discussed contingency plans in case Hurricane Delta impacts the Gulf Coast as expected. Moving the game to Columbia could become an option. The schools have not discussed any possible neutral-site locations. As of Tuesday, Drinkwitz is preparing as if the game will kick off as scheduled.
“I'm operating with the sense that we're going down to play a football game on Saturday at 8, because I haven't been told anything different,” he said. “So that as of right now is the plan and until I'm told that we're doing something differently … I've heard that the LSU put out a statement that they were planning on playing Saturday at 8. So we'll be there Saturday at 8 until somebody tells us different. And if they do, then we'll make an adjustment.”
The team underwent COVID-19 tests on Tuesday. Drinkwitz sounded encouraged by the latest round of results. He said he’ll announce where things stand with the roster on his radio show Thursday.
“We are getting some guys back,” he said. “We had two players get reintroduced to our football team last Thursday. I think we have two more today for a week for full participation and practice. But we're still working through a few things from this past trip and I’ll update that when it becomes clear. It's not quite clear yet.”
UPDATED DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
Quarterback
8 Connor Bazelak, 6-3 220 RFr. Dayton, Ohio (Archbishop Alter)
3 Shawn Robinson, 6-2 220 RJr. DeSoto, Texas (DeSoto/TCU)
Running Back
34 Larry Rountree III***, 5-10 210 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)
1 Tyler Badie** 5-9 200 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian)
28 Dawson Downing***, 6-0 220 RSr. Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege)
4 Elijah Young, 5-9 190 Fr. Knoxville, Tenn. (South Doyle)
Wide Receiver
7 Damon Hazelton, 6-3 215 Gr. Baltimore, Md. (Franklin/Virginia Tech)
31 D’ionte Smith, 6-0 155 Jr. Kansas City, Mo. (Raytown/Coffeyville CC)
OR
13 Javian Hester, 6-3 190 Fr. Tulsa, Okla. (Booker T. Washington)
OR
18 Chance Luper 6-2 180 Fr. North Richlands Hills, Texas (Fort Worth Christian)
Wide Receiver
6 Keke Chism, 6-4 210 Gr. Daingerfield, Texas (Daingerfield/Angelo State)
86 Tauskie Dove*, 6-3 200 RSo. Denton, Texas (Ryan)
OR
2 Micah Wilson*** 6-3 205 RSr. Tulsa, Okla. (Lincoln Christian)
Slot Receiver
9 Jalen Knox**, 6-0 195 Jr. Mansfield, Texas (Timberview)
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
OR
14 Dominic Gicinto**, 5-9 180 Jr. Raytown, Mo. (Raytown)
Tight End
82 Daniel Parker, Jr.**, 6-4 245 Jr. Kansas City, Mo. (Blue Springs)
OR
48 Niko Hea*, 6-5 250 So. St. Louis, Mo. (Christian Brothers)
OR
88 Logan Christopherson*, 6-6 255 RJr. Lemont, Ill. (Lemont, Ill.)
Left Tackle
51 Zeke Powell, 6-5 295 Jr. Georgiana, Ala. (Georgiana/Coffeyville CC)
OR
64 Bobby Lawrence*, 6-8 320 RSo. St. Joseph, Mo. (Central)
Left Guard
72 Xavier Delgado* 6-5 320 RSo. Glendale, Ariz. (Deer Valley)
70 Dylan Spencer, 6-4 300 Fr. Madison, Miss. (Madison Central)
OR
73 Mike Ruth, 6-7 320 RSo. Coppell, Texas (Coppell)
Center
55 Michael Maietti, 6-1 291 Gr. West Orange, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep/Rutgers)
69 Drake Heismeyer, 6-3 283 Fr. St. Charles, Mo. (Francis Howell)
Right Guard
59 Case Cook**, 6-5 300 RJr. Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton)
54 Luke Griffin, 6-5 312 RFr. Chatsworth, Ga. (North Murray)
Right Tackle
79 Larry Borom**, 6-6 332 RJr. Detroit, Mich. (Brother Rice)
76 Javon Foster, 6-6 310 RSo. West Bloomfield, Mich. (West Bloomfield)
DEFENSE
Defensive End
0 Tre Williams***, 6-5 260 RSr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
18 Trajan Jeffcoat*, 6-3, 265, Columbia, S.C. (Irmo)
96 Cannon York, 6-3 235 RSo. Lebanon, Mo. (Lebanon)
Defensive Tackle
90 Markell Utsey***, 6-4 295 RSr. Little Rock, Ark. (Parkview)
6 Darius Robinson*, 6-6 295 So. Canton, Mich. (Canton)
Defensive Tackle
78 Kobie Whiteside***, 6-1 300 Sr. Houston, Texas (Alief Taylor)
97 Akial Byers***, 6-4 305 Sr. Fayetteville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Defensive End
39 Chris Turner***, 6-4 270 Sr. Hammond, La. (Hammond)
OR
99 Isaiah McGuire*, 6-5 280 So. Tulsa, Okla. (Union)
Weakside Linebacker
32 Nick Bolton**, 6-0 232 Jr. Frisco, Texas (Lone Star)
33 Chad Bailey*, 6-0 230 RSo. Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point)
Middle Linebacker
11 Devin Nicholson*, 6-3 230 So. Detroit, Mich. (Cass Tech)
OR
40 Cameron Wilkins*, 6-2 235 Jr. Del Valle, Texas (Del Valle)
25 Jamal Brooks***, 6-1 230 Sr. Bessemer City, Ala. (Bessemer City)
Cornerback
8 Jarvis Ware**, 6-1 190 Jr. Apopka, Fla. (Wekiva)
24 Ishmael Burdine, 6-1 190 RFr. Slidell, La. (Slidell)
Cornerback
2 Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., 6-0 170 Fr. Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)
14 Adam Sparks***, 6-0 175 Sr. Baton Rouge, La. (Ducthtown)
Strong Safety
3 Martez Manuel*, 6-1 200 So. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
7 Stacy Brown*, 6-2 212 So. Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)
Free Safety
1 Joshuah Bledsoe***, 6-0 200 Sr. Houston, Texas (Dekaney)
4 Jalani Williams 6-2 195 RFr. St. Louis, Mo. (Parkway North)
Boundary Safety
9 Tyree Gillespie*** 6-0 210 Sr. Ocala, Fla. (Vanguard)
4 Jalani Williams 6-2 195 RFr. St. Louis, Mo. (Parkway North)
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker/Kickoff
92 Harrison Mevis, 6-0 220 Fr. Warsaw, Ind. (Warsaw Community)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Holder
19 Grant McKinniss, 6-1 204 Gr. Findlay, Ohio (Findlay/Kentucky)
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Punter
19 Grant McKinniss, 6-1 204 Gr. Findlay, Ohio (Findlay/Kentucky)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Snapper
49 Jake Hoffman*, 6-4 230 RSo. Kearney, Mo. (Kearney)
31 Drew Wise**, 6-2 240 RJr. Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
Kick Returner
1 Tyler Badie**, 5-9 200 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian)
28 Dawson Downing***, 6-0 220 RSr. Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege)
15 Kris Abrams-Draine, 5-11 179 Fr. Mobile, Ala. (Spanish Fort)
34 Larry Rountree III***, 5-10 210 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)
Punt Returner
15 Kris Abrams-Draine, 5-11 179 Fr. Mobile, Ala. (Spanish Fort)
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
8 Jarvis Ware**, 6-1 190 Jr. Apopka, Fla. (Wekiva)
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.