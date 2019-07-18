Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk, chancellor Alexander Cartwright and the school's legal team presented its final argument in its NCAA sanctions case Thursday in front of the NCAA's Infractions Appeals Committee in Indianapolis. MU is appealing the heavy sanctions placed on the school's baseball, football and softball teams as the result of academic misconduct violations announced in January, including one-year postseason bans for each sport.
“Earlier today, a delegation led by University of Missouri Chancellor Cartwright was in Indianapolis to make our appeal before the NCAA Appeals Committee,” Sterk said. “Our legal team, headed by outside counsel Mike Glazier and Chris Griffin, along with Stephen Owens, from the University’s Office of General Counsel, did an outstanding job in putting forth our arguments to overturn the harsh penalties imposed on our football, baseball and softball programs.
“As I have stated since January, the penalties handed down to the University were unprecedented based upon past decisions, and we have been respectful and aggressive in our response since then. We appreciated the opportunity and time the Appeals Committee has spent on our case and hope that they strongly take into account that the University was cited for exemplary cooperation from the NCAA Enforcement staff. I firmly believe that if these penalties are not overturned, it will have a chilling effect on future NCAA investigations by discouraging Universities to fully cooperate.
“We look forward to getting this resolved in the near future, and deeply appreciate the strong support we have received from not only Mizzou fans around the nation, but many within the intercollegiate athletics community since the decision was first announced.”
The next step in the process is for the appeals committee to make its final ruling in the case, which could take several more weeks, if not months.