Mizzou makes Steve Wilks highest-paid assistant in team history

New defensive coordinator Steve Wilks will become the first seven-figure assistant coach in Mizzou history. Wilks, 51, agreed to a two-year contract that will pay him $2.4 million in total salary, an MU athletics department spokesman told the Post-Dispatch Monday. Wilks' base salary for 2021 will be $800,000, plus a $200,000 retention bonus that he'll receive in February 2022. In year two, his base salary increases to $1 million, during which he'll receive two more retention payments of $200,000 in July and December should he remain on staff, bringing the total deal to $2.4 million. He'll also be eligible for the standard bonuses for MU assistant coaches.

Former offensive coordinator Derek Dooley (2018-19) was previously the highest paid assistant at Mizzou, making $925,000 during his second year with the program. Wilks replaces defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who was making $900,000 per year and had two years left on his contract. Walters left MU earlier this month for the same position at Illinois.

Wilks, most recently the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2019, was out of coaching this past year and instead spent the year studying film of various college and pro offenses. Wilks met with local reporters for the first time Monday morning on Zoom.