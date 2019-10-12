With momentum starting to shift toward Ole Miss, Missouri’s defense proved its no one-man show Saturday at Memorial Stadium. In the Tigers’ first game since losing leading tackler and senior middle linebacker Cale Garrett to a season-ending injury, a goal-line stand in the closing seconds of the first half preserved a lead and helped catapult Barry Odom’s team to a fifth straight win.
The 38-27 homecoming victory wasn’t always easy.
A quarterback change sparked the Rebels all the way to Mizzou’s 1-yard line in the final seconds of the first half, and after Ole Miss called one last timeout to set up the final play, the Tigers smothered Snoop Conner’s fourth-and-goal run out of the shotgun.
In Mizzou’s first home sellout in five years, defensive end Tre Williams, safety Tyree Gillespie and linebacker Cameron Wilkins slammed into Conner short of the goal line, keeping momentum on the Tigers’ side as they took a 12-7 lead into the break.
Flipping between quarterbacks, the Rebels did just enough to keep most of the capacity crowd of 62,621 hanging around on a chilly night, but the Tigers (5-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) had a counterpunch for every Rebel jab.
Mizzou outgained Ole Miss (3-4, 2-2) in total yardage 562-440 and converted a fourth-down run in the closing seconds to seal the win.
With the victory, Mizzou heads back on the road for its first away game since a season-opening loss at Wyoming. The Tigers play at lowly Vanderbilt (1-5, 1-3) on Saturday with a chance to reach 3-0 in SEC play for the first time since 2013.
Any mystery about Kelly Bryant’s status was put to rest before kickoff when the Tigers’ quarterback went through pregame drills as usual. A week after suffering a sprained knee against Troy, Bryant played the entire game and absorbed his share of hits from the Rebels, including two late hits that were ruled as targeting fouls. Bryant completed 23 of 35 passes for 329 yards and a touchdown and complimented a running game that produced 233 yards and three more scores.
In a plodding, methodical first half, the Tigers managed only four extended possessions as Bryant connected with running back Tyler Badie for MU’s only touchdown, a 17-yard pass.
The injury that first proved costly for Missouri was Richaud Floyd. With the senior punt return specialist sidelined with a hamstring injury, MU went back to Johnathon Johnson in that role, and just like most of last season, bad things happened when he lined up deep for a punt. Missouri’s defense held its ground on the game’s first series, but Johnson botched the Rebels’ punt, giving Ole Miss the ball right back in Mizzou territory. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee connected with running back Scottie Phillips on a 22-yard touchdown for the game’s first score and a 7-0 lead.
The Tigers sputtered in the red zone on their first drive and settled for Tucker McCann’s 31-yard field goal to cut into Ole Miss’ lead.
After having to punt, Mizzou got tricky on its next series inside the red zone. From the 17-yard line, the Tigers lined up in a four-wide formation with left tackle Yasir Durant in the right slot. The 6-7, 330-pound target did his best to sell a pass his direction, waving his arms wildly in the flat, but Bryant looked the other way with a toss to tailback Badie that went for a 17-yard go-ahead touchdown. McCann hit the upright, giving the Tigers a 9-7 lead. McCann added a 48-yard field goal to push the lead to 12-7 in the second quarter.
Mizzou didn’t waste any time extending the lead in the second half. On the fifth snap of the third quarter, Larry Rountree found a crease up the middle and zoomed through the Rebels on a 41-yard touchdown run. Just like the previous touchdown, McCann smacked the right upright, leaving the lead to 18-7.
Mizzou built on its lead late in the third quarter with another long run, this time a 54-yard thunder bolt from Dawson Downing, the third running back on the depth chart. The former walk-on made sure to make his long run count for his first career score, stretching the ball just far enough across the goal line to push the Tigers ahead 28-7.
With Plumlee back in the game, the Rebels made things interesting. He unloaded a 28-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore to get Ole Miss back within two scores, then answered a Rountree touchdown with a 9-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter, chipping Mizzou’s lead down to 35-21. Plumlee kept things interesting midway through the fourth quarter with another touchdown run, a 40-yard sprint, but not nearly enough in a game that turned for good on the Tigers’ game-changing goal-line stand.