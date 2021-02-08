Mizzou, Martin make cases as the SEC's best

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Questions to think about as we hit the stretch run of the college basketball regular season:
1. Is Missouri the best team in the SEC? The Tigers just toppled first-place Alabama, becoming the only team in the conference to take down the Tide. The computer polls that weigh advanced metrics more heavily aren’t as high on the Tigers, but the AP voters just slotted No. 10 Mizzou and ahead of Alabama by a narrow vote count. MU finished with 966 poll points (1 point for No. 25, 2 points for No. 24, etc.). Alabama checked in with 911 points.
On the ballots, Alabama ranked as high as No. 5 and no lower than No. 17. Mizzou also peaked at No. 5 but as low as No. 25 on one ballot. At this point, the humans believe the Tide and Tigers are clear frontrunners for the question posted above.
In the NCAA NET rankings, the Tigers check in third among SEC teams at No. 24, behind Alabama (8) and Tennessee (10) ahead of Arkansas (29) and Florida (30). While KenPom.com slots the Tigers fifth in the league at No. 29, again behind Alabama (7), Tennessee (12) and also just behind Arkansas (26) and Florida (28).
2. Is Cuonzo Martin the leader for SEC coach of the year? Dick Vitale called Martin the award’s top candidate during Saturday night’s Kentucky-Tennessee ESPN broadcast … quickly followed by a plug for Alabama’s Nate Oats. At this point, it seems like a two-man race between Martin and Oats.
Coaching awards usually come down to which team overcame the most obstacles and/or outperformed the outside preseason expectations. Mizzou was picked 10th in the SEC preseason poll — and sits at No. 10 in the nation. Alabama, picked fifth in the SEC, didn’t crack the AP poll until Week 8 of the regular season. Both teams have overachieved based on the preseason expectations, Mizzou by a greater margin thus far.
Tennessee was the SEC preseason favorite and has underachieved to some degree, making Rick Barnes a long shot for coaching honors. LSU (Will Wade) and Florida (Mike White) are about where most expected them, in contention for a top-four seed at the SEC tournament but just outside of the league’s upper class. Otherwise, nobody else jumps out as someone worthy of coaching accolades.
3. Who is Missouri’s best candidate for All-SEC honors? Some nights it’s Xavier Pinson, the electric point guard whose 36 points against TCU is the season-high for all SEC players this year. Other nights it’s Jeremiah Tilmon, who has steadily turned himself into the most imposing post player in the conference.
But what about Dru Smith? Just like he did late last season, he’s proving his value as one of the SEC’s best all-around guards. In SEC play, Smith leads the Tigers in points per game (15.0), assists (3.3), steals (1.9), 3-point shooting (43.2%) and free throw shooting (85.3%). This year, only one player has been named SEC player of the week three times: That's Smith, who shared the honor this week with Ole Miss' Devontae Shuler. Smith shares the award after averaging 22 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in wins over Kentucky and Alabama.
Now, let’s look ahead. What is Mizzou’s ceiling in the regular season?
With four weeks left, here’s how the SEC tournament bracket would look if the event started today in Nashville. Remember, it’s only a 13-team field this year with Auburn self-imposing a postseason ban.
Wednesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 13. Vanderbilt vs. No. 12. Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 11
Game 2: No 9 Ole Miss vs. No. 8 Mississippi State, 11 a.m.
Game 3: No. 12/13 winner vs. No. 5. LSU, next
Game 4: No. 10. Kentucky vs. No. 7 Georgia, 6 p.m.
Game 5: No. 11. South Carolina vs. No. 6 Arkansas, next
Friday, March 12
Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. 1. Alabama, 11 a.m.
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. No. 4 Tennessee, next
Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. No. 2 Missouri, 6 p.m.
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. No. 3 Florida, next
Saturday, March 13
Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, Noon
Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, Next
Sunday, March 14
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, Noon
If the seedings should hold over the next four weeks — and they won’t — that gives Mizzou a three-day lineup of Georgia, Florida and Alabama. The Tigers are 4-0 against those three teams over the last two seasons.
Now, let’s look closer at the remaining regular-season schedules for the top contenders for that two-game Nashville bye. This gets tricky because five of the top six teams in the standings have at least one postponed game that could be made up before the SEC tournament.
Alabama
SEC record: 10-1
Record vs. Quad 1: 5-3
Remaining schedule: The Tide have seven games left, including just two that would currently qualify as Quad 1 games (at Arkansas, at Mississippi State). The Tide have the easiest schedule left by most measures. The average NCAA NET ranking of Alabama’s remaining seven opponents is 94.1, by far the highest (easiest) of the SEC’s top six teams. KenPom’s game-by-game projections have Alabama winning each of its final seven games. At this point, it would take multiple upsets for the Tide to slip to the No. 2 seed.
Missouri
SEC record: 6-3
Record vs. Quad 1: 4-3
Remaining schedule: As of now, the Tigers have three valuable Quad 1 games left (at Ole Miss, vs. Arkansas, at Florida.) A home game against Texas A&M is a Quad 3 game — and so, too, is a home game against Vanderbilt if it’s rescheduled. Games at Georgia and South Carolina are all but locked in as Quad 2 games, as is a home game against Ole Miss. Along with Vandy, the Tigers have a postponed home game with LSU left to reschedule. MU’s remaining nine opponents have an average NET ranking of 80.2.
Tennessee
SEC record: 6-4
Record vs. Quad 1: 4-4
Remaining schedule: Two challenging road games at LSU and Auburn, plus a possibly rescheduled home game against Florida. Otherwise, the Vols have one of the lighest slates left among the top SEC contenders. The remaining eight foes have an average NET ranking of 85.5.
Florida
SEC record: 6-4
Record vs. Quad 1: 2-3
Remaining schedule: The Gators could play as many as five more Quad 1 games, including four of their last five if two postponed contests are rescheduled. UF still plays at Arkansas, at Auburn and at Kentucky and has make-up games on the road at Tennessee and at LSU. That's a brutal road stretch by SEC standards. The average NET ranking of UF’s remaining opponents is 60.1. If the Gators get the double bye in Nashville they'll have to earn it the hard way.
Arkansas
SEC record: 6-4
Record vs. Quad 1: 1-5
Remaining schedule: The Hogs still visit Missouri and host Alabama, Florida and LSU.Their opponents’ average NET ranking is 70.5.
LSU
SEC record: 6-4
Record vs. Quad 1: 2-5
Remaining schedule: The Tigers have the toughest schedule left to play among the SEC’s top contenders with as many as five Quad 1 games based on current rankings: road games at Mississippi State, Arkansas and Missouri and home games against Tennessee and Florida. LSU’s average opponent NET is 59.8. Like Florida, LSU will have to survive its toughest stretch of the season to earn the double bye.