Mizzou, Martin make cases as the SEC's best

Coaching awards usually come down to which team overcame the most obstacles and/or outperformed the outside preseason expectations. Mizzou was picked 10th in the SEC preseason poll — and sits at No. 10 in the nation. Alabama, picked fifth in the SEC, didn’t crack the AP poll until Week 8 of the regular season. Both teams have overachieved based on the preseason expectations, Mizzou by a greater margin thus far.

Tennessee was the SEC preseason favorite and has underachieved to some degree, making Rick Barnes a long shot for coaching honors. LSU (Will Wade) and Florida (Mike White) are about where most expected them, in contention for a top-four seed at the SEC tournament but just outside of the league’s upper class. Otherwise, nobody else jumps out as someone worthy of coaching accolades.

3. Who is Missouri’s best candidate for All-SEC honors? Some nights it’s Xavier Pinson, the electric point guard whose 36 points against TCU is the season-high for all SEC players this year. Other nights it’s Jeremiah Tilmon, who has steadily turned himself into the most imposing post player in the conference.