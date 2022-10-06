Mizzou-Memphis football game part of 10 MU events in St. Louis in 2023-24

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Next year’s Mizzou-Memphis football game at The Dome at America’s Center will be one of 10 Mizzou sporting events that will take place in the St. Louis region over the 2023-24 academic year as part of the agreement between Mizzou and the St. Louis Sports Commission.

The “Mizzou to the Lou Series” will take place between July 1, 2023 and June 20, 2024 and include "approximately 10" contests involving MU teams at local venues mutually acceptable for the Commission and MU, according to multiple contracts obtained by the Post-Dispatch. The events, dates and locations are undetermined.

As part of the 10-event deal, the Commission will pay Mizzou athletes for use of their name, image and likeness rights to market and promote the events in St. Louis.

Also as part of the agreement, the Commission will provide no financial guarantees to Mizzou but will produce and agree to individual revenue and expense budgets for each event and "a commercially reasonable management fee" payable to the Commission for each event.

As for the football game, set for Sept. 23 at The Dome, Mizzou is the designated home team and will set ticket prices for the nonconference game. MU will also control all TV and radio rights and will retain all revenue from the broadcast rights. Mizzou will pay the Commission $150,000 as an event management fee for the game.

Initially, Mizzou was set to play Memphis on the road next season at the Liberty Bowl, but Mizzou wanted out of that game and instead preferred to play at a neutral site in St. Louis. The agreement with Memphis was signed last Thursday, but talks had been in the works for months.

“That conversation started when I was first taking the job about the importance of getting into St. Louis,” Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday during his radio show. “We started moving our schedules around and we targeted that we wanted to get a game in St. Louis. So we appreciate the St. Louis Sports Commission working with us and being flexible and helping us get that opportunity. It's such an important place for our fan base and recruiting. We really want to continue to develop that fan base there. We want to do the same things in Kansas City, too. It’ll be really good for us. We obviously have some really good players on our team from St. Louis. So for them to get an opportunity to play in that dome and play at home … I know we’ll be well-represented.”

As part of the new agreement, Mizzou will pay Memphis $500,000 plus another $250,000 in value as determined by Mizzou in combination of cash or lower-level tickets. If Memphis sells $100,000 worth of tickets at face value by July 15, the school keeps that money, gives back any unsold tickets and receives an additional $150,000 from Mizzou. Mizzou would have owed Memphis only $500,000 for canceling the game in Memphis next year but instead sweetened the buyout with the ticket option.

Memphis will also receive 600 complimentary tickets.

Should either team breach the contract and pull out of the game, it would owe the other school $1 million.

The Dome will earn all food and beverage revenue. Alcohol sales will be permitted but subject to the Dome’s regulations.

On Sept. 21, the dome’s floor will be converted to field turf and painted. The teams will practice on the surface Sept. 22.

Officials for the game will be assigned and paid by the Southeastern Conference. The SEC’s instant replay process will be used for the game.