Mizzou men's basketball team cracks AP poll at No. 20

COLUMBIA, Mo. — For the first time under coach Dennis Gates, the Missouri Tigers are nationally ranked. Mizzou debuted in the Associated Press poll at No. 20 on Monday, the first time the Tigers have appeared in the AP poll in nearly two years. Mizzou is No. 21 in the coaches poll.

The Tigers (12-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) are coming off two straight wins over ranked opponents, Illinois (No. 16 at the time) and Kentucky (No. 19), though neither team is in the AP top 25 this week. Illinois is No. 24 in the coaches poll, while Kentucky is tied with Iowa State at No. 25.

MU spent 11 weeks in the AP poll during the 2020-21 season, peaking at No. 10 on Feb. 8 after a 13-3 start under former coach Cuonzo Martin. That year, the Tigers climbed into the top 10 with wins over four ranked teams - Oregon, Illinois, Tennessee and Alabama, plus unranked Arkansas and Kentucky - before tumbling out of the polls three weeks later.

Gates is the second Mizzou coach in team history to lead the Tigers into the AP top 25 in his first season, following Frank Haith, whose first MU team peaked at No. 2 in 2011-12.

This week, Mizzou plays at No. 13 Arkansas (11-2, 0-1) on Wednesday, a 7:30 p.m. tipoff on SEC Network, followed by Saturday’s home game against Vanderbilt (7-6), an 11 a.m. game on CBS. The Razorbacks, playing without injured standouts Nick Smith Jr. and former Mizzou forward Trevon Brazile, lost their SEC opener last Wednesday at Louisiana State.

Mizzou is one of five SEC teams ranked this week, along with No. 7 Alabama, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 13 Arkansas and No. 22 Auburn. LSU, Mississippi State and Kentucky are receiving votes.

The Tigers opened Monday ranked No. 32 in the NCAA's NET Rankings, which are used to determine the NCAA Tournament field.

Here’s how the Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter filled out his AP ballot this week:

1. Purdue

2. Kansas

3. Houston

4. Connecticut

5. Arizona

6. Tennessee

7. Texas

8. Gonzaga

9. Alabama

10. UCLA

11. Virginia

12. Wisconsin

13. Duke

14. Arkansas

15. Miami

16. Baylor

17. Missouri

18. Auburn

19. TCU

20. Indiana

21. Xavier

22. New Mexico

23. Mississippi State

24. Kentucky