Mizzou might have SEC's easiest road to Nashville

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Welcome to the home stretch of the college basketball season. Conference tournaments are just a couple weeks away. Selection Sunday is in 24 days.
In the Southeastern Conference everyone has five regular-season games left to play. Kentucky has a two-game lead for first place, but five teams are within three games of the Wildcats. With its recent surge, Missouri has quickly climbed from 13th to 10th and stands just three games behind the two-way tie for fifth.
What’s that mean? There’s plenty of time left to jockey for seedings in Nashville, again the site of the SEC Tournament.
Before we get caught up in dreaming about Missouri’s NCAA Tournament chances — it’s still a long shot, folks — it’s not out of the question for the Tigers to climb the conference seed lines in these final two weeks. Why? Cuonzo Martin’s team might have the easiest schedule the rest of the way.
Nothing has come easy for the Tigers (13-13, 5-8 SEC) this season, but Missouri’s remaining five opponents — Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Mississippi and Alabama — are a combined 23-42 in conference games. That’s the worst collective record of any SEC team’s remaining opponents, and by a wide margin.
Here’s a look at all 14 teams’ remaining opponents’ SEC records, from best to worst.
Tennessee: 42-23
The Vols get Auburn home and away plus Kentucky and Florida. By far the toughest slate.
Texas A&M: 41-24
The Aggies have overachieved but haven’t faced the meat of their schedule: three straight against Kentucky, LSU and Auburn.
Kentucky: 41-24
UK has two more Saturday dates with Florida plus a revenge game against Auburn.
Florida: 41-24
Still left: Two dates with Kentucky plus a visit from LSU.
Auburn: 36-29
The Tigers have dropped two straight and still play at Kentucky and Tennessee.
Georgia: 31-34
The Dawgs just upset Auburn but still close with Florida and LSU.
LSU: 31-34
Three road tests left at South Carolina, Florida and Arkansas.
Arkansas: 31-34
The free fall continues but the Hogs get three of the next four at Bud Walton Arena.
Mississippi State: 30-35
The Bulldogs play just two more teams with winning records in league play.
South Carolina: 30-35
The Gamecocks stay home for three of the final five.
Mississippi: 29-36
Ole Miss still faces trips to Auburn, Mississippi State.
Alabama: 26-39
The worst is over, though three of the final five are on the road.
Vanderbilt: 26-39
Just one more opponent with a winning SEC record.
Missouri: 23-42
Three road games but everything on the table is winnable.
The strength of schedule order changes a little when you rank each team’s remaining games by their opponents’ average NET ranking. Here’s how the remaining schedules stack up from hardest to easiest based on opponents’ NET:
Tennessee: 32.2
Texas A&M: 35.6
Florida: 45.6
Kentucky: 57.6
Georgia: 64.6
Mississippi: 71.0
LSU: 72.2
Auburn: 72.4
South Carolina: 72.4
Vanderbilt: 73.4
Missouri: 75.2
Arkansas: 79.0
Mississippi State: 80.6
Alabama: 86.2
A significant factor between the two ways at measuring the schedules is Texas A&M. The Aggies have a winning record in league play (7-6) but the second-worst NET ranking among SEC teams at No. 126. Having a game against the Aggies makes your schedule appear more difficult in the former compared to the latter. Arkansas has the same impact the opposite way: The Hogs are just 4-9 but still have a respectable NET ranking at No. 44 thanks to a nonconfernece win at Indiana and zero bad defeats outside of the SEC.
For Mizzou, No. 85 in the net as of Thursday, there’s obvious upsides and downsides to playing a weak schedule the rest of the way. On the plus side, the Tigers have a chance to stack up wins, improve their record and polish their postseason credentials.
On the other hand, it’s harder to climb the rankings when you’re mostly beating weak teams. And if you're holding out hope for an NCAA bid with a strong finish - and by strong we mean at least six more wins - then the rest of the slate might work against them.
As of Thursday, only one of Missouri’s remaining games qualifies as Quadrant 1, Saturday’s game at Arkansas, the No. 48 team in the NET rankings. (Quadrant 1 games are home games against teams ranked No. 1-30 in the NET, road games against 1-75 and neutral-site games against 1-50.)
Mizzou is 2-9 in Quadrant 1 games; 3-2 in Quadrant 2 games; 3-1 in Quadrant 3; and 5-1 in Quadrant 4. Auburn has slipped to No. 28 in the NET. If Auburn falls into the 30s, that will no longer be a Quadrant 1 win for Mizzou. Illinois is MU’s other Quadrant 1 win. The Illini are at No. 34 and would have to stay lower than 51 to keep that game at Quadrant 1.
Especially harmful on MU’s credentials is that home loss to Texas A&M, which counts as a Quadrant 3 loss because the Aggies are ranked so low at No. 126. And then, obviously, the loss to Charleston Southern (No. 300) is the biggest, nastiest, hairiest wart on the record.
MU’s remaining games at Ole Miss and Vanderbilt would count as Quadrant 2 and Quadrant 3 games, respectively, while home games against Mississippi State and Alabama will count as Quadrant 2 games. Ole Miss would have to climb from No. 86 to 75 or better for that to become a Quadrant 1 game for Mizzou. Vandy would have to surge from No. 148 to 135 for next Wednesday’s game to become Quadrant 2 for Missouri. That’s doubtful considering Vandy’s only game between now and then is against No. 90 Georgia.
Mississippi State and Alabama would have to climb from Nos. 50 and 44 to 30 or better for their games at Mizzou to count as Quadrant 1. Again, that’s probably unlikely this late in the season.
All of which means Mizzou’s five games line up Q1, Q3 then three straight Q2s to end the regular season. From there, conference tournament games would count, too, as neutral-site games. As of now, every opponent in Nashville would qualify as a Quadrant 1 or 2 opponent (No. 1-50 for Q1, No. 51-100 for Q2) except Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.