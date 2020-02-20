Mizzou might have SEC's easiest road to Nashville

As of Thursday, only one of Missouri’s remaining games qualifies as Quadrant 1, Saturday’s game at Arkansas, the No. 48 team in the NET rankings. (Quadrant 1 games are home games against teams ranked No. 1-30 in the NET, road games against 1-75 and neutral-site games against 1-50.)

Mizzou is 2-9 in Quadrant 1 games; 3-2 in Quadrant 2 games; 3-1 in Quadrant 3; and 5-1 in Quadrant 4. Auburn has slipped to No. 28 in the NET. If Auburn falls into the 30s, that will no longer be a Quadrant 1 win for Mizzou. Illinois is MU’s other Quadrant 1 win. The Illini are at No. 34 and would have to stay lower than 51 to keep that game at Quadrant 1.

Especially harmful on MU’s credentials is that home loss to Texas A&M, which counts as a Quadrant 3 loss because the Aggies are ranked so low at No. 126. And then, obviously, the loss to Charleston Southern (No. 300) is the biggest, nastiest, hairiest wart on the record.