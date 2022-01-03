Mizzou-Mississippi State men's basketball game postponed

The Missouri men's basketball team's home game against Mississippi State scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed because of a combination of positive COVID tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of people within Mizzou's program, the school announced Monday. The Tigers (6-7, 0-1 SEC) were scheduled to host the Bulldogs (10-3, 1-0) in MU's SEC home opener. A make-up had not been decided as of Monday. Tickets to the game will be honored if the game is rescheduled.

As of Monday school officials were uncertain if Mizzou would have enough players for Saturday's home game against No. 15 Alabama. According to the SEC's revised COVID policy, teams are required to play if they have at least seven available players and one coach.

Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin missed last week's SEC opener at Kentucky after testing positive for COVID earlier in the week. All players were available for the game, an 83-56 loss in Lexington, Kentucky.

The Missouri women's basketball team had to postpone Sunday's game at Vanderbilt because of COVID cases within the program. The Tigers are scheduled to host Auburn on Thursday. The SEC is working on rescheduling the Vandy game for early next week.

Despite beating the nation's top-ranked team last Thursday, the Tigers (12-2, 1-0) did not crack The Associated Press Top 25, coming in two spots outside of the poll. Mizzou dropped a spot to No. 44 in the NCAA's latest NET rankings.

