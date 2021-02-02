Mizzou moves forward with plans for indoor football practice facility

Mizzou has set a budget of $31.68 million for the new facility, projected at 86,400 gross square feet, and will present a funding plan for approval. MU expects to have the funding plan and project approved by the Board by May. MU has already received two $10 million gifts from unnamed donors to help cover the costs.

After conducting a feasibility study last month, Mizzou plans to build the indoor practice field adjacent to the football team’s south end zone team facility at Memorial Stadium, which was completed in 2019. MU could have also considered building the facility on the west side of Providence Road near the Devine Pavilion, outdoor practice fields and Missouri Athletics Training Complex, but by building the new facility next to the stadium “the team is provided excellent access for indoor activities and maximum comprehensive training facilities," the meeting document reads. The new indoor facility will free up the Devine Pavilion for Mizzou's baseball, softball, soccer and other teams to use year-round.