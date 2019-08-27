UPDATED, 3:45 p.m.
The Missouri football team is headed back to Kansas City. The Tigers have agreed to move their 2020 regular-season finale against Arkansas to Arrowhead Stadium and another future game, MU and the Kansas City Chiefs announced Tuesday. Financial arrangements for the game were not immediately available.
Next year's Arkansas game is initially set for Nov. 28, a Saturday, though every year since 2014 the Southeastern Conference has moved the game up a day to the Friday after Thanksgiving for a national broadcast on CBS.
Mizzou last played at Arrowhead in 2015 against Brigham Young. The school made an agreement with Kansas City to return there for another game that would attract a bigger crowd. This new contract with the Chiefs is a two-game deal with an agreement that the second game would happen by 2025, Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk said Tuesday at a news conference in Kansas City.
"We don't have that figured out yet," Sterk said of the next opponent for Kansas City. "We haven't set it. We'll be looking at options. It's important to get this one on the schedule and then we'll look for the best opportunity down the road."
MU had tentatively planned to move its 2024 home game against Boston College to Arrowhead, but the Chiefs hoped to host a more attractive opponent that would attract a bigger crowd.
The Missouri-Arkansas game has become a staple on Black Friday the last five years, but the Tigers have struggled to draw fans for the last two home games against the Razorbacks, just 51,043 in 2016 and 52,482 last year. Student attendance has been especially bleak during the holiday.
"It's an important part of the state," Sterk said of Kansas City. "It's our second-largest alumni base and obviously a great city in the state of Missouri. That's a win-win for us to do that and bring it to (Kansas City) when Columbia is a little slower and the students are out of town. That tied in really well and made this game a natural fit to work out."
Why does Mizzou owe Kansas City a game in the first place? When MU considered leaving the Big 12 for the SEC back in the fall of 2011, there was some reluctance from Kansas City-based members of the UM System Board of Curators who were worried about MU losing its presence in the Kansas City market. Those curators agreed to move forward in exploring a new conference on the condition that MU worked to host a basketball tournament in Kansas City and schedule a neutral-site football game there against a regional rival.
"Should that decision lead to our departure from the Big 12, this board is committed to doing everything we can to preserve the rich tradition and heritage that is important to us here (in Kansas City)," former board chair Warren Erdman said at the time.
To fulfill that obligation Mizzou agreed to a two-year series against BYU with the first game at Arrowhead in 2015. That game didn't draw well - the announced attendance was 42,824 at a stadium that seats 76,416 - as it happened to fall the week MU football players joined a campus protest and Gary Pinkel announced his plans to retire at season's end. Mizzou's regime at the time agreed to schedule a future game in Kansas City, an obligation that Sterk inherited when he took over as AD in 2016. Thus, the new two-year Arrowhead series.
Coincidentally, Arkansas has decided to move its next three home games in the series (2019, 2021 and 2023) from Fayetteville to Little Rock.
Moving a home game to Kansas City leaves Mizzou with just six games in Columbia next year — and it’s not exactly a glamorous slate: Central Arkansas (Sept. 5), Vanderbilt (Sept. 12), Eastern Michigan (Sept. 26), Georgia (Oct. 17), Kentucky (Oct. 24) and Louisiana (Nov. 21). That’s the Louisiana Rajin' Cajuns from Lafayette, not LSU. The Arkansas game in Kansas City will not count toward the 2020 home season ticket package.
“We appreciate the Kansas City Chiefs organization working with us to help bring Mizzou back to Kansas City and I know our fans will be excited to see us play in Arrowhead Stadium again,” Tigers coach Barry Odom said. “Allowing our kids the opportunity to play in one of the NFL’s great stadiums is very valuable for the overall student-athlete experience at Mizzou and having the chance to showcase our program around the state is important to us.”
Mizzou is 6-2 all-time at Arrowhead, most recently the 2015 win over BYU. The Tigers were 4-1 against Kansas at Arrowhead from 2007-11, including the epic "Armageddon at Arrowhead" game in 2007 that vaulted Mizzou to No. 1 in the national polls and the Big 12 championship game.