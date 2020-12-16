Mizzou National Signing Day Blog: De Smet tandem signs with Tigers

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Wednesday marks the start of the NCAA early signing period and by day's end Eli Drinkwitz will unveil the bulk of his first full recruiting class at Missouri. The Tigers have 21 known verbal commitments heading into the signing period, plus an FBS transfer. Most will be submitting their national letters of intent Wednesday.
STLToday.com will have updates throughout the day once those letters become official. Drinkwitz will address the media on Zoom later in the evening.
1:20 p.m. update
First the East St. Louis teammates, now the De Smet teammates. De Smet running back Taj Butts and defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo have submitted their national letters of intent to join MU's 2021 class. Wingo was the first player in this class to pledge a commitment to the Tigers back in January.
12:45 p.m. update
Mizzou landed a signing day surprise when Colorado defensive end Arden Walker committed to the Tigers during a signing day ceremony Wednesday. The three-star prospect was down to Mizzou, UCLA and Colorado, where his father was a defensive lineman for the Buffaloes in the 1980s and played with quarterback Marc Walters, father of Mizzou defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who also played at Colorado in the 2000s.
Walters had "a major impact" on Walker's decision, he said in a phone interview Wednesday. In fact, Walker has one of Walters' game-worn road jerseys from his playing days at CU.
"I've just been able to relate to Coach because he's also from Colorado and he was one my influences growing up and playing little league," he said. "I've pretty much known him my whole life. He's the whole reason I wore No. 15. I wanted to do everything he did."
Walker is rated the nation's No. 32 defensive end and No. 6 player in the state of Colorado. MU officially announced his addition at 12:40 p.m., following additions of three more three-star out-of-state targets: tight end Gavin McKay (Memphis, Tennessee), defensive end Jon Jones (McKinney, Texas) and defensive back Davion Sistrunk (Melbourne, Florida).
10:15 a.m. update
Shortly after announcing Tyler Macon, Mizzou officially added his East St. Louis teammate, four-star receiver Dominic Lovett, who flipped his pledge from Arizona State to the Tigers last week. Lovett began his high school career at Belleville West, and in his last two prep seasons (2018-19) he combined to catch 118 passes for 2,590 yards and 40 touchdowns. Both Macon and Lovett plan to enroll at Mizzou in January.
10 a.m. update
Mizzou has its quarterback for the 2021 class: East St. Louis' four-star standout Tyler Macon, who committed way back in the spring and never wavered from his pledge. He's one of five four-star recruits in the class and one of seven players from the St. Louis region signing with Mizzou.
9:55 a.m. update
The Tigers officially signed their most unique addition to the 2021 class, former University of Miami fullback Realus George Jr. Earlier this year he took a detour to Independence, Kan., Community College, where he turned himself into a defensive tackle. George played two seasons at Miami, playing nine snaps on offense in 2019 and played mostly on special teams both years. Junior colleges canceled the 2020 season, so George hasn’t played since last fall at Miami, where he weighed around 240 pounds, he said in November. He was up to 295 when he committed to Mizzou and said he could reach 310 by next year.
“I’m not going to lie,” he said in a phone interview Saturday. “I’ve never had a problem gaining weight. My whole life I’ve had to lose weight, so now when I had to gain weight, it was easy. I just had to eat.”
"I played D-line in high school and all growing up," said the Atlanta native. "I was already playing a tough, physical position. And I was already fast. It’s been pretty easy because I’m quicker than a lot of people and I’m strong, too, having to block people on the D-line."
George said he’s also drawn interest from Central Florida and Washington State. With Missouri’s glut of seniors at defensive tackle the Tigers need bodies there in 2021.
“That was probably the most appealing thing, how many seniors they've got at D-tackle and the chance to play," he said. “I like (defensive line coach Brick) Haley, how real he is, how he runs his D-line and how Drink runs the whole program and the energy he brings. He’s a pretty relatable coach."
8:30 a.m. update
Mizzou's first two high school recruits are in, both from Florida: linebacker Zachary Lovett from Rockledge and defensive back Zxaequan “Snoop” Reeves from Titusville. Both committed back in June. The Tigers also announced, for the second time, the addition of Oklahoma transfer E.J. Ndoma-Ogar, a former three-star offensive guard who appeared in four games at OU in 2019. He'll be eligible to play for the Tigers in 2021 with three years of eligibility.
All rankings listed below are from Rivals.com.
2021 Mizzou signee profiles
Tyler Hibbler
Safety
(6-1, 185)
Hometown/HS: St. Louis/Trinity Catholic
Ranking: 3-star ... No. 38 safety … No. 6 in Missouri
Quick hit: In five games this fall posted 68 tackles, four sacks … Chose MU in June over Iowa State, Michigan State and Nebraska
Mekhi Wingo
Defensive tackle
(6-1, 275)
Hometown/HS: St. Louis/De Smet
Ranking: 3-star ... No. 20 in Missouri
Quick hit: In seven games this fall posted 54 tackles, five sacks … Was 2021 class’ first player to commit in January. .. Chose MU over Arkansas, Iowa State Kansas, Kansas State, West Virginia.
Taj Butts
Running back
(5-11, 210)
Hometown/HS: St. Louis/De Smet
Ranking: 3-star ... No. 27 running back ... No. 7 in Missouri
Quick hit: In seven games this fall rushed for 419 yards, five touchdowns in De Smet’s crowded backfield. … Rushed for 1,270 yards, 18 TDs as a junior … Committed in April with offers from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky.
Darius Jackson
Defensive back
(6-4, 175)
Hometown/HS: DeSoto, Texas/Red Oak High
Ranking: 3-star ... unranked
Quick hit: Chose MU over Kansas, Kansas State, Washington State
Arden Walker
Defensive end
(6-4, 248)
Hometown/HS: Denver, Colo./Cherry Creek High
Ranking: 3-star ... No. 32 defensive end ... No. 6 in Colorado
Quick hit: Posted six sacks in seven-game senior season … Chose MU over UCLA, Colorado … Father, Arthur Walker, was an All-Big Eight defensive lineman at Colorado
Gavin McKay
Tight end
(6-4, 215)
Hometown/HS: Memphis, Tennessee/Memphis University High
Ranking: 3-star ... No. 29 in Tennessee
Quick hit: Second player to commit to 2021 class in January … Caught 15 passes for 216 yards, two TDs in six games as a senior
Davion Sistrunk
Defensive back
(6-3, 170)
Hometown/HS: Melbourne, Florida/Eau Gallie High
Ranking: 3-star ... unranked
Quick hit: Chose MU over Illinois, Ole Miss, Mississippi State.
Jon Jones
Defensive end
(6-4, 240)
Hometown/HS: McKinney, Texas/McKinney High
Ranking: 3-star ... unranked
Quick hit: Chose MU over Baylor, Colorado, Nebraska and Texas. … Posted 55 tackles, eight sacks as a junior in 2019.
Dominic Lovett
Wide receiver
(5-10, 175)
Hometown/HS: Belleville, Illinois/East St. Louis High
Ranking: 4-star ... No. 49 wide receiver ... No. 4 in Illinois
Quick hit: 2019 All-Metro receiver … caught 73 passes for 1,541 yards, 16 touchdowns n 2019, plus another 45 for 1,049 yards and 24 touchdowns at Belleville West in 2018 … chose MU over Arizona State, Penn State
Tyler Macon
Quarterback
(6-0, 200)
Hometown/HS: St. Louis/East St. Louis High
Ranking: 4-star ... No. 13 dual-threat QB ... No. 5 in Illinois
Quick hit: 2019 All-Metro offensive player of the year … passed for 4,241 yards, 39 touchdowns, rushed for 827 yard, 17 TDs … attended Elite 11 Camp … chose MU over Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, UCLA
Realus George Jr.
Defensive tackle
(6-2, 305)
Hometown/Colleges: Atlanta, Georgia/Univ. of Miami/Independence Community College
Ranking: 3-star ... unranked
Quick hit: Signed with Miami in 2018 as the nation's No. 1-ranked fullback, played parts of two seasons for the Hurricanes. ... Transferred to Independence for the 2020 season before the junior college season was suspended during the pandemic.
Zach Lovett
Linebacker
(6-2, 230)
Hometown/HS: Rockledge, Florida/Rockledge High
Ranking: 3-star ... No. 35 outside linebacker ... No. 70 in Florida
Quick hit: Chose Mizzou over Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, West Virginia
Zxaequan Reeves
Cornerback
(6-3, 185)
Hometown/HS: Titusville, Florida/Cocoa High
Ranking: 3-star ... unranked
Quick hit: Chose Mizzou over Pittsburgh, Virginia, Washington State, Florida Atlantic.
E.J. Ndoma-Ogar
Offensive lineman
(6-3, 325)
Hometown/HS/College: Allen, Texas/Allen High/Oklahoma
Ranking: 3-star (in 2019) ... No. 19 offensive guard ... No. 66 in Texas
Quick hit: Appeared in four games at Oklahoma in 2019, played 46 snaps at left guard. ... Originally chose OU over Alabama, Nebraska, Ole Miss.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.